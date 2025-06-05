Poker Face season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Did the cops arrest Kendall? Charlie’s love story meets a tragic end

Sam Richardson guest-stars in Poker Face season 2 episode 7 as a TV salesman and an aspiring screenwriter. And, the episode's whodunnit mystery-of-the-week includes Richardson's Kendall using the heist movie script he wrote to commit an actual robbery on the SuperSave megastore where he was recently fired.

Alongside a local crook, Kendall does the heist in the store, but there are a couple of snags in what he thought was a "foolproof" plan. There is more money in the safe than he initially thought, and his friend, who is also the store manager, Bill, lives in the office after his breakup. Kendall's big job ends with Bill dead and a dangerous crime partner who realizes he hid the rest of the money.

In the cinematic end of Poker Face season 2 episode 7, Kendall is arrested and will face the consequences of his crime. However, the conclusion leaves a lot to be desired as Charlie Cale mourns her first romantic lead this season. It's not Kendall.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Poker Face season 2 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Poker Face season 2 episode 7 ends with Kendall's arrest à la Heat and The Killing

Kendall in Poker Face season 2 episode 7 (Image via Peacock)

At the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 7, Kendall is arrested by the police in a cinematic sequence referencing the 1995 classic action thriller, Heat, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Titled One Last Job, aka the title of Kendall Hines' latest screenplay, Poker Face season 2 episode 7 is a mashup of a handful of movie tropes and classic film references.

The episode's mystery-of-the-week features Kendall as a TV salesman at the local SuperSave store, a cinephile, and an aspiring screenwriter. His latest script is for a heist movie about a TV salesman working at a local megastore who decides to rob the store's $200,000 cash reserve stored in a safe. He has written everything about the robbery, the best time to do it, and how to evade the cameras.

So, when his friend and store manager, Bill, decides to fire him one day, to give him the push he needs to go to LA and pursue his screenwriting career, he meets the local crook, Juice, who offers to buy him mojitos (like in Miami Vice). They meet at the local bar, and Kendall starts talking about his script, and Juice exploits it. He tells Kendall that they should rob the store for money and for revenge.

However, what Kendall doesn't anticipate is that Bill is living in the office after his recent breakup. So, during the store robbery, there's a commotion nearby, prompting Juice to check out what's up. Meanwhile, Kendall opens the safe, finding more than $200,000 in there. He decides to take it all, but he puts some of the money in his locker, with Juice none the wiser.

As he tries to find Juice to leave the store, he finds Bill instead. What happens next isn't in his screenplay: Juice kills Bill, with Kendall to clean up the bloody mess. While he's shaken about what happened, there's nothing he can do now. Unfortunately for him, after he and Juice split the money, Juice finds out from the news that there is nearly $400,000 missing, so he confronts Kendall.

Charlie in Poker Face season 2 episode 7 (Image via Peacock)

He wants to know where the rest of the money is, and what follows is a scene for the movies. Juice's gun jams, and Kendall accidentally stabs him with a katana (an ode to Pulp Fiction). However, as Kendall finds out at the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 7, Juice didn't die. While Kendall is sneaking into the store to get the rest of the money, Juice arrives with the sword still in his chest.

Juice is looking for the money and, with a machine gun in hand, starts firing on Kendall, as well as Charlie, who is also in the store looking for answers. With the remote for the TVs in the store in hand, Charlie pulls a Lady from Shanghai on Juice. She creates a mirror-maze effect, putting her face on the TVs to confuse Juice enough to have him use all of his ammunition and die from his injury.

Meanwhile, as Kendall tries to flee, with the closing scene between De Niro and Al Pacino playing out on the TV, he's cornered by the police. The end of Poker Face season 2 episode 7 also takes some cinematic flair from the 1956 classic heist movie, The Killing, with the remaining cash flying in the air.

Charlie's love interest is killed in Poker Face season 2 episode 7, after a heist goes awry

Charlie Cale's connection to the entire heist drama in Poker Face season 2 episode 7 is through Bill. After the fiasco with Stephanie in Poker Face season 2 episode 6, Charlie finds herself working at Tandoori as a delivery girl. Bill happens to order a meal from the restaurant, and when Charlie delivers the order, it's love at first sight.

Bill and Charlie on a date (Image via Peacock)

Bill has been ordering there since then, and sometimes even asks if Charlie is working that day to know if she would be the one delivering his orders. One day, Bill decides to ask her out on a date, and it just so happens to be his birthday. Bill prepares a candlelit dinner inside the store, complete with all the decor and lights, and in front of the Black Santa.

They hook up and decide that they want to see each other again. While Charlie opens up about not staying in one area for extended periods, she also admits that she's considering staying longer there, which makes Bill ecstatic. Unfortunately, Charlie's budding romance ends before it can truly begin because of Bill's death.

Who found Bill's body in Poker Face season 2 episode 7?

Charlie Cale finds Bill's dead body in Poker Face season 2 episode 7, hidden in plain sight. The police think that Bill is the thief because his body was never found. They think that he has taken off after stealing the money, but Charlie doesn't believe it. She knows, based on their conversations, how much Bill loved working at the store.

While trying to get to the bottom of things, Charlie goes to SuperSave to investigate and look for clues. She finds a disassembled Black mannequin before her eyes focus on the Black Santa in the middle of the store. As she investigates what everyone thought was a figurine, the Black Santa falls to the ground, revealing that it's Bill's dead body dressed in the Santa costume.

Catch Poker Face season 2 episode 7, along with all previous episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock.

