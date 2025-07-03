The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Acorn TV will bring back Season 4 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries on July 7, 2025. Created by Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent, who also star in the crime drama, it follows Jean White, an antique dealer who moves to the French town of Sainte Victoire to investigate her late husband's suspicious death.

Each episode of the season acts as a self-contained story of a mystery-driven crime occurring in the town, though some of the plots include treasure hunts and rare artefacts, and books.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 will feature a Christmas special and 6 episodes. Dermot Boyd is set to return as the director of the series. The synopsis, as per Acorn TV, is as follows:

"Antiques dealer Jean White is nearly bankrupt after her husband's sudden death, and so she heads to their one last asset: a cottage in antiques hub Sainte Victoire, France. There, Jean begins investigating his death, aided by sympathetic taxi driver Dom. She soon finds the colorful locals have a treasure trove of other mysteries for her to assess, too."

When and where will The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 be released?

On Monday, July 7, 2025, the first two episodes of The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 will be made available on Acorn TV. The other 5 episodes will follow weekly from there. It is unclear when they will specifically be released. Acorn TV is available as an app and as an add-on platform via Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Each episode has a runtime of approximately 60 minutes, and its tentative release schedule is as follows:

Episode no. Episode name Release date 1 Christmas Special July 7, 2025 2 Beach Club July 7, 2025 3 Inheritance July 14, 2025 4 Bad Education July 21, 2025 5 The Blueprint July 28, 2025 6 Antique Antics August 4, 2025 7 Where Eagles Dare August 11, 2025

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4: What we know so far

In Season 4 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, antiques expert and amateur detective Jean White returns to the sun-drenched village of Sainte Victoire. Now, balancing a budding romance with her trusted second-in-command, Dom Hayes, she continues investigating bizarre cases.

From solving a puppeteer's murder, to uncovering the mysterious disappearance of a CEO, and an attack on a night watchman, Jean has a lot to untangle. It appears that Season 4 will offer a well-rounded experience for viewers with elements of mysterious secrets, old-time reading clues, limited edition collectibles, and eccentric folk from the town.

Other scenes feature Jean breaking through a glass window with a knife, interviewing suspects, inspecting clues, and working with her "business partner," Dom, to solve the mysteries. Each episode combines humor, emotional moments, and witty sleuthing while keeping the show's trademark cozy tone and introducing personal stakes for Jean and Dom.

Even the trailer gives us a glimpse of Jean's life and safety being put on the line while she investigates crimes. Viewers can expect the show to follow its emotional storytelling with its surprising twists and suspense. The idyllic beauty of the French countryside continues to create intrigue as Jean and Dom's dynamic comes into play.

Season 4 promises more emotionally charged storytelling with surprising twists, community suspense, and further delving into Jean's history and the future, all against the idyllic beauty of the French countryside. Jean and Dom's dynamic will potentially be addressed and explored in depth as well.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 will premiere on Acorn TV on July 7, 2025.

