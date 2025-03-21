6 shows to watch while waiting for Good American Family

Starring Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, and others, Good American Family is a drama series that was released on Hulu on March 19, 2025. The series is based on the case of the adoption of Natalia Grace and focuses on a couple Kristine (Pompeo), and Michael (Duplass), who adopt Natalia, believing that she is a child with dwarfism.

However, she soon starts to exhibit strange behavior, which brings more questions than answers and changes the lives of Natalia and her parents. The show has received positive reviews till now and viewers who enjoy the themes of the show, which focus on family dynamics, parenthood, and children, can check the list for some similar shows.

Ozark, Adolescence, and other shows like Good American Family

1) Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Viewers who have read the premise of Good American Family and are looking forward to themes of mystery and dysfunctional family relationships can check out The Haunting of Hill House. Created by Mike Flanagan and based on the novel by Shirley Jackson, even though the show has a different premise, there are some common points.

The show revolves around the siblings of a family, who begin to experience supernatural occurrences in their childhood and continue to do so, till the present day. Both shows have a major focus on family, belonging, and togetherness and both shows have an element of mystery.

2) Ozark (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and others, this crime drama series is a critically and commercially acclaimed series and revolves around Marty Byrde (Bateman) and his family, who move to the town of Ozark so that they can stay away from the Mexican drug cartel and launder their money.

The show is full of twists and turns and is unlike any regular family drama series. While the premise is different, the show similarly shows the hidden secrets and complex lives of a family like Good American Family. Both shows are complex and focus on family dynamics and how a family goes through tough times.

3) This Is Us (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, and others, this family drama series created by Dan Fogelman focuses on the personal and professional lives of the families of two parents and their children. The show focuses on various themes like childhood, adolescence, family, relationships, and more.

While the show has a different plot than Good American Family and is lighter in tone, the show is a good watch for those who like series around family dynamics and the ever-changing and ever-complex nature of relationships in a family.

4) Parenthood (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on the 1989 movie of the same name, this family drama series developed by Jason Katims, features Peter Krause, Dax Shepard, Lauren Graham, and others. The show revolves around the Braverman family and their extended relations and focuses on the lives of the children and the older couples.

Again, the show has a touch of humor and a different story but its central focus is on family and its complexities, which is also what serves as the main theme in Good American Family. Viewers can choose to watch a more light-hearted series on similar themes before they dive in to watch a more serious show.

5) Adolescence (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Co-created, co-written, and starring Stephen Graham, this British crime drama series, released recently and is getting rave reviews by critics and viewers. The show is perhaps one of the closest in themes and premise to Good American Family, as it too, focuses on the struggle of two parents who find out that their child is not who they show to be.

The series also stars Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, and others. While Adolescence looks at the psychological aspects of a person being different than who they show to be, Good American Family, focuses more on the physical and visible side of things. Both shows are gritty and raw.

6) Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

Starring Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Chris Evans, and others, this murder-mystery legal drama, is based on a novel by William Landay and is created by Mark Bomback. The show revolves around a married couple, Andy Barber (Evans) and his wife Laurie (Dockery), who struggle in their personal and professional lives after they learn that their 14-year-old son is accused of murder.

Like Good American Family, the show deals with themes of family dysfunction, the challenges that a family faces after a severe shock, and how the parents and children cope with the trauma. Both shows focus on the hidden side of a child’s personality and how parents deal with revelations and surprises.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show of their liking.

