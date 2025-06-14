7 comedy shows to watch if you liked FX’s Adults

FX's Adults follows five twenty-somethings living like grown-ups for the first time in their lives. Things go as smoothly as one can imagine in a scenario like that. Social Security Number? Don't know it. Making a roast chicken? The house might be on fire. Will the weird milk make them sick again? There's only one way to find out.

Meet the crew: Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele), new adults with unique styles, quirks, and backstories. Created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, the show explores the ups and downs of their lives in Queens, New York, with writing that toes the line between Gen-Z chaos and comedic exaggeration.

For fans of the morally askew ensemble in FX's Adults, here are more shows to tickle your funny bone.

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

New Girl, Overcompensating, and more shows like FX's Adults

1) New Girl (2011-2018)

The cast of New Girl (Image via JioHotstar)

Down-on-her-luck, Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) moves into an apartment inhabited by three odd best friends, Nick (Jake Johnson), Winston (Lamorne Morris), and Schmidt (Max Greenfield). Together, they navigate 20-something adulthood, romance misfires, friendships, and everything in between.

Fans of the chaotic humor in Adults will love the similar premise, over-the-top characters, and on-screen chemistry of the New Girl universe. The show captures the uniquely relatable experience of people trying to figure life out, with physical comedy, outlandish situations, and some of the most memorable one-liners.

Where to watch: Hulu

2) Overcompensating (2025-present)

Benny and Carmen in Overcompensating (Image via Prime Video)

Benny (Benito Skinner) is a high-school football legend with loving parents and a college life of his dreams. But underneath the bluster and machoism, Benny hides his sexuality, which could threaten his entire ecosystem. Enter Carmen, the only one Benny trusts enough with his secrets. Together, they navigate the audacious world of young adults with too much freedom in their hands.

Both Overcompensating and Adults explore the psyche of new adults who continuously try and fail to be good and responsible. It shines a light on their joys, sorrows, struggles, and missteps in a brand-new world with laugh-out-loud humor and situations that quickly spiral out of control. Bonus: Owen Thiele stars as George, the gay cashier Benny befriends.

Where to watch: Prime

3) How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

The cast of How I Met Your Mother (Image via Amazon)

Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) tells his kids the story of how he met their mother. He recounts tales of his youthful, funny, and happening life along with his ride-or-die friends, Marshall, Lilly, Robin, and Barney, on his quest to find "The One." What follows is mayhem of the highest order.

As an iconic tale of twenty-somethings in New York City navigating young love, friendship, and the responsibilities of adulthood, it is perfect for fans of Adults looking to binge on similar vibes and humor. Whether it's Barney's famous catchphrases, Ted's on-again-off-again romance with Robin, or Marshall and Lily's rock-solid relationship, there's something for everyone in these episodes.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Baby Daddy (2012-2017)

Ben becomes a dad overnight (Image via Hulu)

Twenty-something party boy Ben Wheeler's life turns upside down when a one-night stand leaves a baby at his doorstep. Suddenly, he is thrust into a whirlwind of diapers, decisions, and responsibility. Armed with enthusiasm and the support of his family and roommates, he takes on fatherhood.

Adults fans looking for a healthy dose of nostalgia sprinkled onto a show about clueless people caught in chaos will enjoy Baby Daddy. On the one hand, there are the hilarious dynamics between the brothers Ben and Dan and their mom, Bonnie. On the other hand, a love triangle brews between the brothers and their childhood best friend, Riley. In between all this, they grow up.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) Girls (2012-2017)

The cast of Girls (Image via Prime Video)

Bad decisions and absolute chaos follow four women in their twenties—Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna—looking for ways to make it big in New York City. Lena Dunham, creator and lead, took experiences from her own life, from being financially cut off by her parents to struggling to make ends meet with her friends by her side.

While the show touches upon more serious storylines than FX's Adults, like bodily autonomy, mental health issues, and feminism, it captures the similar confusion and desperation that new adulthood brings, told through the eyes of funny, smart, and loyal friends. Its success is reflected in its awards, from Golden Globes to BAFTAs for Best Television Series.

Where to watch: Max

6) Living Single (1993-1998)

The cast of Living Single (Image via Prime Video)

Six friends live in a brownstone apartment in Brooklyn, New York City, holding onto each other as they maneuver the rough tides of adulthood, romance, friendships, and life decisions. Created by Yvette Denise, the show, with an ensemble cast featuring Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, and others, reached immense success, inspiring other famous sitcoms like F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Similar to FX's Adults, Living Single accurately captures the trials and tribulations of adjusting to adulthood and its myriad responsibilities. Throw in the style, pop culture, and lingo of the '90s, and fans have their next favorite binge.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Hulu/Apple TV

7) Happy Endings (2011-2013)

The cast of Happy Endings (Image via Prime Video)

Six best friends—Jane, Alex, Dave, Max, Brad, and Penny—must figure out a way to salvage their friendship dynamics when a couple in their midst break up at the altar. What follows are the misadventures and hilarious pursuits of the wildly different entities in the friend group and how they tackle what life throws at them.

Created by David Caspe, the series features childhood friendships, awkward college roommates, and more such tropes that fans of FX's Adults will enjoy. Both shows' groups are co-dependent to the point of hilarity and approach life with a trial-and-error method that makes for some laugh-out-loud moments.

Where to watch: Hulu

Fans can also watch other roommate sitcoms, like The Big Bang Theory and How I Met Your Father.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More