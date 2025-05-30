How old is Benito Skinner? Actor responds to backlash regarding the cast’s age in Prime Video’s ‘Overcompensating’

Benito Skinner addressed criticism about age disparities in Prime Video’s Overcompensating, where he portrays an 18- to 19-year-old college freshman. However, Skinner is 31 years old in real life.

Other than him, the rest of the cast of the show are also aged 25 and above. He stars in the show alongside co-stars Wally Baram (27), Rish Shah (27), Connor Holmes (32), Mary Beth Barone (33 as a junior), and Adam DiMarco (35 as a senior).

The coming-of-age comedy, released in mid-May, drew immediate social media and review backlash for casting actors nearly twice their characters’ ages. During the May 28 episode of their Ride podcast on Apple, Skinner and Barone detailed their creative rationale.

"These are all conversations [we had]," Benito Skinner stated, emphasizing intentionality.

Barone added that they put a lot of thought into every single detail of the show. Skinner specifically cited the show’s s*xual content as a factor:

"All characters s*xualize themselves... us having space from that time allows audiences and us to be more comfortable."

He framed the show as a Y2K, nostalgic, sweaty, nasty American fantasy, which they went on to "make it gay." Barone noted evolving audience perspectives, stating she's seen a slight shift where people do not want younger actors, as they won't be able to nail "the millennial cringe." Benito Skinner anchored the defense in industry tradition:

"We join a long line of American classics where actors play characters not their age," listing Glee, The OC, American Pie, Gossip Girl, Grease, Euphoria, and Outer Banks as precedents.

Behind the mask: Benito Skinner's journey from Idaho football to queer comedy

Overcompensating centers on Benny, a closeted college freshman grappling with his identity after a high school career spent overachieving as a jock and valedictorian. Creator Benito Skinner drew heavily from his personal experience as a secretly gay teenager in Boise, Idaho.

In an interview with GQ on May 8, Skinner revealed he played football to maintain a heterosexual facade amidst pervasive homophobic language like "Don't be gay." Skinner aimed to subvert the classic American teen movie genre, citing inspirations like American Pie and Mean Girls, but with a focus on telling new, diverse stories.

The Ride podcast on Apple revealed deeper context for the casting choices. Skinner reiterated that older actors provided emotional detachment crucial for scenes involving self-sexualization, arguing that younger performers might lack the necessary perspective.

Mary Beth Barone highlighted how the team anticipated criticism but prioritized authenticity to early-2000s cultural nuances, which she believes requires lived millennial experience. No recasting or public adjustments occurred post-backlash, confirming the team’s commitment to their vision.

The end of season 1 of the show left fans with a major cliffhanger. As of now, Prime Video has not officially renewed Overcompensating for a second season. However, the cast and creator are vocal about their enthusiasm and plans for continuation.

Benito Skinner expressed his eagerness to continue during an interview with Variety on May 18. He emphasized the show's commitment to portraying the messy, non-linear journey of self-discovery in college and the chaotic mix of "drugs and alcohol and feelings." He affirmed there is "so much more we wanna say" if given the opportunity.

Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone haven’t issued further statements beyond the May 28 podcast episode.

