How I Met Your Mother soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

+How I Met Your Mother is a beloved American sitcom aired from 2005 to 2014. Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the show follows the life of Ted Mosby as he recounts to his children the story of how he met their mother.

Set in New York City, the series revolves around Ted and his close-knit group of friends, Marshall, Lily, Barney, and Robin. Each character brings a unique dynamic, from Barney’s legendary antics to Lily and Marshall’s enduring relationship.

Over nine seasons, the show blends humor, romance, and heartfelt moments, creating an emotional connection with viewers.

Exploring all the songs in How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother (Image via Netflix)

Music plays a significant role in How I Met Your Mother. It sets the mood, highlights key moments, and sometimes becomes part of the story itself. The show uses recurring songs to great effect. La Vie en Rose and Let’s Go to the Mall are perfect examples. La Vie en Rose beautifully accompanies the love story between Ted and Tracy, the mother.

On the other hand, Let’s Go to the Mall adds a quirky, fun vibe. It’s tied to Robin’s pop star alter ego, Robin Sparkles.

How I Met Your Mother season 1

You Belong to Me – The 88 (“Belly Full of Turkey”)

Inside of Love – Nada Surf (“The Slutty Pumpkin”)

This Modern Love – Bloc Party (“Come On”)

Voices – Cheap Trick (“The Pineapple Incident”)

The Freshmen – The Verve Pipe (“Best Prom Ever”)

Back On the Chain Gang – Pretenders (“Pilot”)

Tubthumping – Chumbawamba (“The Duel”)

White Christmas – Otis Redding (“Little Minnesota”)

Quiet – Rachael Yamagata (“Nothing Good Happens After 2am”)

Alright – Supergrass (“Nothing Good Happens After 2am”)

Soul Meets Body – Death Cab for Cutie (“The Wedding”)

You Don’t Know Me – Michael Bublé (“Drumroll, Please”)

How I Met Your Mother season 2

Oxford Comma – Vampire Weekend (“Definitions”)

Forever – The Explorers Club (“Swarley”)

Don’t Call Me Whitney, Bobby – Islands (“World’s Greatest Couple”)

Skyway – The Replacements (“Single Stamina”)

Young Folks – Peter Bjorn and John (“Monday Night Football”)

Nine Words – Oppenheimer (“Lucky Penny”)

No One Here – The 88 (“Something Blue”)

Sea Green, See Blue – Jaymay (“Something Blue”)

Thicker Than a Smokey – Gary Higgins (“Stuff”)

Back Door Santa – Clarence Carter (“How Lily Stole Christmas”)

Gotta Have You – The Weepies (“First Time in New York”)

Where Are They Now? – The Kinks (“Gary Blauman”)

Soap On Your Skin – The Solids (“Moving Day”)

Monday – Mikey and the Gypsys (“Shelter Island”)

I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers (“Arrivederci, Fiero”)

How I Met Your Mother season 3

Thirteen – Big Star (“Ten Sessions”)

The Painter – I’m from Barcelona (“Everything Must Go”)

Better – Regina Spektor (“Happily Ever After”)

(Nice Dream) – Radiohead (“Miracles”)

Commit – The Blakes (“Little Boys”)

Lost And Found – Ola Podrida (“Best Burger in New York”)

Beautiful Beat – Nada Surf (“No Tomorrow”)

Here Comes a Regular – The Replacements (“Miracles”)

Alguien Soy Yo – Enrique Iglesias (“Wait For It”)

Somebody’s Me – Enrique Iglesias (“We’re Not From Here”)

Spit On a Stranger – Pavement (“Drumroll, Please”)

Passenger Side – Wilco (“The Third Wheel”)

How I Met Your Mother season 4

Prophets – A.C. Newman (“The Leap”)

Careful – Michelle Featherstone (“As Fast As She Can”)

Victoria – The Kinks (“The Naked Truth”)

Jersey Girl (Live) – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band (“I Heart NJ”)

Waterfall – James (“The Possimpible”)

Waiting for an Invitation – Benji Hughes (“Shelter Island”)

The Man In Me – Bob Dylan (“The Front Porch”)

Save It for a Rainy Day – The Jayhawks (“How Everyone Met Everyone Else”)

Kick It Out – Michelle Featherstone (“As Fast As She Can”)

Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk – Rufus Wainwright (“Last Cigarette Ever”)

The Wind – Cat Stevens (“The Magician’s Code, Part 2”)

Don’t Call Me Whitney, Bobby – Islands (“World’s Greatest Couple”)

Hook, Line and Sinker – Jon Brion (“Twin Beds”)

Back Door Santa (Single Version) – Clarence Carter (“How Lily Stole Christmas”)

Museum of Flight – Damien Jurado (“The Pre-Nup”)

This Man He Weeps Tonight – Dave Davies (“The Fight”)

How I Met Your Mother season 5

Oxford Comma – Vampire Weekend (“Definitions”)

Rewind – Goldspot (“Double Date”)

Someday – Haroula Rose (“Rabbit or Duck”)

Kaboom – Ursula 1000 (“Jenkins”)

Just Try – Mason Jennings (“Rally”)

Play – Chop Chop (“The Wedding Bride”)

Black Tears – Miss Derringer (“The Platinum Rule”)

Cherry Pie – Warrant (“Girls Vs. Suits”)

The Window – Grizzly Bear (“Two Weeks”)

Where Is My Mind? – Pixies (“Cupcake”)

One Week – Barenaked Ladies (“The Slutty Pumpkin Returns”)

Long As I Can See the Light – Creedence Clearwater Revival (“Weekend at Barney’s”)

How I Met Your Mother season 6

Run Off The Road – Ola Podrida (“Big Days”)

Stones – Barbarossa (“Change of Heart”)

Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) – George Harrison (“Big Days” + “Challenge Accepted”)

Xmas Time Is Here Again – My Morning Jacket (“False Positive”)

A Perfect Christmas – Vasco & Jerry Abbot (“False Positive”)

Lost And Found – Ola Podrida (“Best Burger in New York”)

I Will Come for You – Jack Dolgen (“Legendaddy”)

Good to Sea – Pinback (“Desperation Day”)

Museum of Flight – Damien Jurado (“The Pre-Nup”)

How I Met Your Mother season 7

Rivers and Roads – The Head and the Heart (“The Drunk Train”)

Look At You – My Morning Jacket (“Karma”)

Heavy Hours – Crooked Fingers (“Tick, Tick, Tick”)

Daytime – Jack Dolgen (“46 Minutes”)

Shake It Out – Florence + The Machine (“No Pressure”)

The Wind – Cat Stevens (“The Magician’s Code, Part 2”)

Groove Is In the Heart – Deee-Lite (“The Best Man”)

Sunday Morning – Maroon 5 (“Weekend at Barney’s”)

Zoo or False – The Rolling Stones (“Monkey Man”)

Hey – Pixies (“Disaster Averted”)

How I Met Your Mother season 8

The Funeral – Band of Horses (“Farhampton”)

Simple Song – The Shins (“Something New”)

Let Your Heart Hold Fast – Fort Atlantic (“The Final Page, Part 2”)

If the Hudson Overflows – Goldspot (“The Final Page, Part 1”)

Low Rising – The Swell Season (“Autumn of Breakups”)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) – Stevie Wonder (“Splitsville”)

Counting Blue Cars – Dishwalla (“The Stamp Tramp”)

The Longest Time – Billy Joel (“The Time Travelers”)

What Would I Do Without You – Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors (“Ring Up!”)

La Javanaise – Madeleine Peyroux (“Natural History”)

How I Met Your Mother season 9

Downtown Train – Everything But the Girl (“Last Forever, Part 2”)

Heaven – The Walkmen (“Last Forever, Part 2”)

Forest Whitaker – Bad Books (“Bass Player Wanted”)

Just Try – Mason Jennings (“Rally”)

Sabotage – Beastie Boys (“Mom and Dad”)

Future Days – Pearl Jam (“The End of the Aisle”)

Try a Little Tenderness – Otis Redding (“The Lighthouse”)

Eternal Flame – The Bangles (“Sunrise”)

Souvenir – Billy Joel (“Coming Back”)

Where Are They Now? – The Kinks (“Gary Blauman”)

Original songs from How I Met Your Mother

Hey Beautiful — The Solids

Let's Go to the Mall — Cobie Smulders

Barney Stinson, That Guy's Awesome — Neil Patrick Harris

Best Night Ever — Jason Segel & Nuno Bettencourt

Superdate — Josh Radnor

Food Delivery / Cat Sitting / Cat Funeral — Jason Segel

Shame on You — Jerry Minor

Ode to Virginia — Harry Groener

Murder Train — The Foreskins

Sandcastles in the Sand — Cobie Smulders

Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit — Neil Patrick Harris & How I Met Your Mother Cast

You Just Got Slapped — Jason Segel

The Bro Chant — Brian H. Kim

Mosbius Designs Has Failed — Josh Radnor

Marshall vs. the Machines — Jason Segel

Hey Beautiful (Barney Version) — Neil Patrick Harris

Two Beavers are Better Than One — Cobie Smulders & Kamille Rudisill

Puzzles Theme Song — Josh Radnor & Neil Patrick Harris

Bang Bang Bangity Bang — How I Met Your Mother Cast

You Just Got Slapped (Slo Jam Remix) — Jason Segel

How I Met Your Mother is available for online streaming on Disney +, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

