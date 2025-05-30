The Testaments series might give fans the bittersweet June and Luke ending they deserve. As Hulu's The Handmaid’s Tale concluded its sixth and final season, viewers were left with a poignant farewell between June Osborne and Luke Bankole. Their parting was not marked by grand gestures but by a mutual understanding of their divergent paths and shared commitment to their daughter, Hannah.

This nuanced ending has sparked discussions among fans, with some appreciating the realistic portrayal of their relationship's evolution, while others yearn for a more definitive closure.

Enter The Testaments, Hulu's upcoming sequel series based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel. Set approximately five years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series shifts focus to a new generation, including June and Luke's daughters, Hannah (now known as Agnes) and Nichole (Daisy). While June and Luke may not be central characters, their legacy and influence permeate the narrative.

The series promises to explore the complexities of identity, resistance, and familial bonds in a society still grappling with the remnants of Gilead's oppressive regime. For fans seeking a continuation of June and Luke's story, The Testaments offers a chance to witness the impact of their choices and sacrifices through the lives of their children. But it may not bring the emotional reunions or resolution fans are hoping for.

The Testaments: A new chapter rooted in legacy

Luke comforts June with a final gesture of love before they go their separate ways, their split setting the stage for The Testaments' emotional legacy. (Image via Hulu)

The Testaments is poised to delve into the lives of Agnes and Daisy, daughters of June, as they navigate the treacherous landscape of Gilead and beyond. Agnes, raised within Gilead's confines and molded by its strict theocratic teachings, begins to quietly rebel as she uncovers truths about her origins and the system that raised her.

Her transformation is one of gradual awakening, as she learns to reconcile her internal doubts with the external expectations of her role in Gilead. Meanwhile, Daisy, living in relative freedom in Canada, is suddenly pulled into a world she never asked to inherit. Thrust into the heart of the resistance, she must navigate betrayal, political agendas, and the echoes of a past she is only beginning to understand.

Both girls, in their unique ways, carry the burden of their parents’ legacies. June’s resilience and Luke’s quiet strength are embedded in their daughters' DNA, guiding them through the harsh realities of a world defined by division and defiance. The show may preserve Atwood's timeline, in which Gilead does not fall for many years, leaving Hannah and June separated until long after the events of the original series. In that case, viewers might not witness the satisfying family reunions that so many hoped season 6 would deliver.

Additionally, the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale positions Aunt Lydia perfectly for her pivotal role in The Testaments. After years of toeing the line, she finally begins working covertly against Gilead, helping Janine escape and hinting at the subversive resistance she will lead from within in the spinoff. Her character arc, particularly her disillusionment and coded memoir, will anchor the upcoming series.

The Testaments: Bridging past and future

A rare glimpse of happiness: June, Luke, and baby Nichole together in a quiet moment that The Testaments may only reference through memories. (Image via Hulu)

While June and Luke's physical presence in The Testaments may be limited, their spirit and legacy are expected to resonate throughout the series. Showrunner Bruce Miller has indicated that the narrative will acknowledge their impact, ensuring that their stories continue to inform the unfolding events. This means fans can expect references, flashbacks, or even symbolic nods to key moments in their journey.

The emotional weight of June and Luke's sacrifices will be a thread connecting the old and new chapters of this dystopian universe. Their choices, once made under unimaginable pressure, will be revisited through the lens of their daughters' experiences.

Given that The Testaments is set more than a decade after the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, there’s speculation that characters like June may only appear in brief moments or not at all. If the show remains faithful to the novel, it’s possible that June, Luke, and Nick all exist offscreen, with only passing references. This shift in perspective could feel frustrating for fans expecting closure, yet it also opens the door to emotionally rich storytelling through legacy, memory, and perspective.

It’s also important to note that while The Testaments confirms Gilead eventually falls due to intelligence leaked by Agnes and Daisy, this occurs years after the events of the original series. That extended timeline means there’s room for layered storytelling, including a possible flash-forward ending that could show long-awaited reunions, including June and her daughters, or even Luke.

The Testaments: A bittersweet continuation

Nick and June’s unresolved connection adds emotional complexity to the sequel, especially through their daughter, Nichole’s journey. (Image via Hulu)

For fans yearning for closure, The Testaments presents an opportunity to see the culmination of June and Luke's sacrifices through their children's eyes. This is not simply a sequel for the sake of continuation, it’s an emotionally grounded narrative that promises to honor the characters fans have grown to love. There is speculation that the show may hint at a more definitive fate for June and Luke, perhaps not through direct scenes but through how Agnes and Daisy remember, reference, or search for them.

Rather than delivering a conventional reunion or a happily-ever-after, The Testaments may opt for something more powerful: peace. The idea that June and Luke’s efforts were not in vain, and that their children are alive, aware, and fighting for justice, could be the closure fans didn’t know they needed.

Still, it's possible the spinoff takes a different route entirely. Fan theories suggest we could see a soft reboot of the Testaments’ storyline, possibly integrating existing characters like Angela Putnam in Agnes’ place, or reimagining Nichole as someone who never lost touch with her identity.

As for Luke and June, their final moments together in The Handmaid’s Tale series finale were filled with honesty and mutual respect. They acknowledged that their individual paths in the resistance might keep them apart for a long time, but also reaffirmed that their story wasn't truly over. The Testaments may not reunite them in the traditional sense, but it could provide a quiet sense of fulfillment: that they both kept fighting, and that their children carried their legacy forward.

No matter which path the sequel chooses, the show will carry the heavy weight of its predecessor’s legacy, along with fans’ deepest hopes for closure, reunion, and justice.

