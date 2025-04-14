5 worst villains from The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, and others. Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the dystopian series is about a theocratic and totalitarian society, where fertile women are subjected to child-bearing slavery, abuse, and punishments at the hands of the autocratic leaders.

The Handmaid's Tale won critical and commercial acclaim for its performances, especially Moss’s, the direction, and its social commentary. The show has themes of religious fanaticism, social hierarchy, women’s subjugation, and more. It also has many villainous characters who inflict terrible suffering upon the women. Here is a list of five of the worst villains in the series.

Serena Waterford, Fred Waterford, and other villains from The Handmaid's Tale

1) June Osborne

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Played by Elisabeth Moss, June is present throughout the four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale and slowly transforms from a protagonist to a shady character in The Handmaid's Tale. The trauma she suffered in Gilead because of the separation from her husband and child and the loss of her autonomy and identity, makes her an anti-hero figure who wants to take down the theocracy by all means. Even if it means danger to herself and others around her.

June believes that her actions are just because the world is bad and needs revenge, a reasoning used by many villains. Her decisions have led to the death of certain people and the suffering of handmaids in The Handmaid's Tale. The lack of remorse from June’s side and her cold demeanor makes her a dangerous villain in The Handmaid's Tale, which is also a reflection of how the social order in Gilead turns good people into villains as well.

2) Aunt Lydia Clements

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Handmaid’s Tale introduces the character of Lydia, who is portrayed by Ann Dowd and is the head of the handmaid system and in charge of the discipline by the ladies and their indoctrination. She is herself so indoctrinated that she readily believes in keeping women in line and therefore institutionalizes rape, brutal physical punishments, and keeping the handmaids subservient under altered Bible teachings.

Her character is not only evil but nefarious, because she uses the Lord’s name to keep control. She is therefore under heavy delusion and believes that her actions are justified. Even though she cares for some of the women under her care, she is unable to let go of her own fundamentalism and is therefore a villain.

3) Commander Fred Waterford

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Played by Joseph Fiennes in The Handmaid’s Tale, Fred is one of the most evil characters in the show. June suffers a lot under his care and Fred believes himself to be all powerful because he is among the Sons of Jacob. He behaves as if he is just and kind but he hides his brutality underneath.

His list of sins is long in The Handmaid's Tale as he is the creator of Gilead and the handmaid system and is responsible for mutilations of women, their rape, and for his own wife’s physical punishments. He even tries to have a relationship with June and makes advances towards her and has no morality of any kind. Fred is a sadist and like to torture those people who are underneath him in The Handmaid's Tale.

4) Commander Warren Putnam

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Even though Warren has a minor role in The Handmaid’s Tale, he is an important character to the overall storyline in The Handmaid's Tale as his character underscores how man are able to benefit from the system immensely and women have to pay the price. Played by Stephen Kunken, Warren is cruel and a serial rapist, who justifies his actions under the garb of religion.

He is also purely evil in The Handmaid's Tale because of his treatment of Janine. He makes her believe that he loves her and would leave his wife to start a life with her. However, when Janine realizes that she has been used by him, she exposes his infidelity and commits suicide, making Warren get his hand amputated as punishment.

5) Serena Joy Waterford

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Played by Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid’s Tale, Serena is one of the most notorious villains in the series, who only has her own interests at heart. She is the author of “A Woman’s Place”, which leads to the foundation of Gilead in The Handmaid's Tale. She has theocratic beliefs and even though she is pushed out of the power structure because she should be a subservient woman, Serena does not stop her mayhem.

Her cruelty in The Handmaid's Tale begins when she becomes obsessed with the idea of her handmaid producing a child for her. She therefore forces June and Nick to sleep together, mistreats June, threatens Hannah’s safety, refuses to treat mutilated handmaids with respect, and even forces Fred to rape June so that she can go into labor. Her acts in The Handmaid's Tale are therefore horrifying.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various villains in The Handmaid’s Tale.

