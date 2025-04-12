Fact check: Was Elizabeth Moss pregnant while filming The Handmaid's Tale season 6? Explained

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is here and fans are about to bid farewell to one of TV's most acclaimed dystopian series. At the center of it all is Elisabeth Moss, who has played June Osborne as Offred since the show's premiere in 2017. Her intense, emotionally raw work has won her widespread praise and numerous top honors.

But with the final chapter of June's journey now underway, fans have looked away from the screen and posed a more intimate question: Was Elisabeth Moss pregnant during The Handmaid's Tale season 6 filming?

Elisabeth Moss was not pregnant while filming The Handmaid's Tale season 6; she gave birth earlier in 2024 before production began.

Fertility has been a central theme of The Handmaid's Tale since its inception, and the conflict between forced motherhood and control over one's body is at the heart of the show's narrative.

Exploring in detail about Elisabeth Moss's pregnancy while filming The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Contrary to rumors, Elisabeth Moss was not pregnant while filming The Handmaid's Tale season 6. She welcomed her first child at some point in 2024, a few months prior to the show's return to filming. Although Moss has not publicly revealed her child's name or exact birth date, she confirmed her pregnancy in January 2024, and the last season officially went into production in September 2024.

During a PaleyFest LA event that took place on March 26, 2025, Moss spoke about the experience of shooting as a new mother. She was thankful for being able to have her baby with her on set while shooting the series in Vancouver.

"So many parents can't," she said to the audience.

"Any of us who were fortunate enough to be able to bring our children or visit our children at work, we would each time be like, aren't we lucky to get to do that?," she added.

Elisabeth Moss elaborated further in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, describing the experience as a -

"coming together of art and life."

She discussed how the timing of her own life's journey into motherhood resonated strongly with her character June.

"I'm really happy that I was able to have this last season with June and have a little bit more of a visceral emotional experience of some of the things that June is saying or struggling for," she said to The Hollywood Reporter.

What is The Handmaid's Tale season 6 about?

Developed by Bruce Miller and based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, The Handmaid's Tale offers a haunting glimpse of a future theocratic state called Gilead. Following environmental catastrophe and collapsing birth rates that destroy the world, a totalitarian state emerges in what used to be the United States.

This newly established society is founded on a strict caste system, tyrannical religious orthodoxy, and ferocious oppression of women, particularly those who remained 'fertile' or capable of giving birth.

In Gilead, the 'fertile' women are deprived of their rights and reclassified as Handmaids. They are assigned to senior men known as Commanders and subjected to ritualistic rape repeatedly under the pretext of religious obligation in the hope of bearing children for the regime.

Each woman loses her identity, adopting a name based on her Commander (e.g., Offred, Ofjoseph), and is governed by a system of surveillance, indoctrination, and violence.

Elisabeth Moss's June Osborne is the show's main character. A working wife and mother, June is captured while attempting to escape Gilead with her husband and daughter. Coerced into becoming a Handmaid, she suffers brutal abuse but goes on to become a formidable symbol of resistance.

June evolves from a victim to a freedom fighter, taking more and more daring risks to topple Gilead and reunite her family all through the 6 seasons.

Since its premiere in 2017, The Handmaid's Tale has received many awards, including eight Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Series. Moss herself won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress and a Golden Globe for her work in the first season of the show.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Hulu.

