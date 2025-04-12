10 best episodes from The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale (2017-2025) combines dystopia with feminist commentary to give fans a tale of women stuck in a child-bearing slave society. The show opens after a fictional second American Civil War where totalitarian religious beliefs reign supreme, and women have no control over their own bodies.

The show, based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, remains timeless in its themes of women's struggles, control over women's bodies, and where society is headed because of government intervention in the United States and many other parts of the world.

This deeply feminist fictional tale remains chillingly relevant through its six-season run.

As fans wait for new episodes in season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale, here are some of the best episodes from the show so far!

Most memorable episodes from The Handmaid's Tale fans love

1) Late (Season 1, Episode 3)

Elizabeth Moss plays June/Offred (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

By the third episode of season 1, the horrific premise of the new world is established, giving fans a more detailed look into the past. The rise of Gilead is established, and June (presently called Offred, played by Elizabeth Moss) is shown protesting against the government's decisions.

At present, June is punished for her association with Ofglen (Alexis Bledel).

The Handmaid's Tale does an extraordinary job comparing the past and the present, showing viewers the jarring contrast between the women's lives.

This episode is important to establish how the handmaids got to an era where they couldn't even use their real names.

2) A Woman's Place (Season 1, Episode 6)

Fred and Serena Waterford (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

This episode of The Handmaid's Tale gives important global context to the Gilead movement. Mexican traders visit Fred and Serena Waterford's home, June lies about being happy in the new reality, and later begs them to help her.

In a heartbreaking moment, fans realize that the world would rather stand by and watch than help the suffering women.

In an ironic twist of fate, it is revealed that Serena was involved in creating this new society. Her book "A Woman's Place" details her beliefs about it. In the end, she is also disposable in the society she envisioned.

3) Smart Power (Season 2, Episode 9)

June and Nick (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

The Waterfords and their driver Nick (June's lover) go to Canada for a summit. This is an important turning point in The Handmaid's Tale because the package of letters that June writes to her husband Luke finally reaches him via Nick after almost two seasons of struggle, rebellion, and no payoff.

The episode thrives in its nuance, especially when fans realize how people who escaped the Gilead are living compared to the drab reality of their counterparts.

It beautifully encapsulates the guilt Luke and Moira (June's best friend) feel in the wake of their escape.

4) The Word (Season 2, Episode 13)

June stays back in Gilead to look for Hannah (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

A controversial ending to season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale where June attempts to escape the Gilead when a fire breaks out in the neighboring house.

In a dramatic turn of events, Serena gets her finger chopped off for suggesting that women be allowed to read (just from the Bible).

June makes a last-minute call to give her newborn to Emily and go back into Gilead for her first daughter.

This divisive end is what makes the season finale one of the best episodes of the show. Fans feel the entire range of human emotions, and are left aghast and confused.

5) Liars (Season 3, Episode 11)

Offred played by Elizabeth Moss (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Popularly considered one of the most iconic and satisfying episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, Liars is a culmination of three seasons of simmering rage for the Waterfords.

It shows how power makes Commander Waterford believe he is invincible, but all it takes is for him to trust one wrong person and be arrested for war crimes while unknowingly crossing into Canada.

The episode is also an ode to June's strength and the silent rebellion of the Marthas. The scene where June murders Commander Winslow with all the rage channeled into a pen and walks out bloody and unnoticed, is a summary of the kind of world Gilead is.

6) Mayday (Season 3, Episode 13)

The flight carrying the escaping children (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Everything June worked for in season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale comes to a head in the finale. The Lawrence household is brimming with children who need an escape plan. Amidst intense patrols, June and the Marthas escape to the airport.

June becomes a martyr figure, distracting the guards and suffering lethal injuries while getting the children safely to Canada.

This episode is bittersweet, especially when Luke realizes June and Hannah are not a part of the group who escaped the Gilead. But it intensifies the fight and adds more resolve to the main characters' motive to take down the Gilead.

A fissure has formed in the Gilead, waiting to cave in.

7) Vows (Season 4, Episode 6)

June leaving the Gilead (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

June, now a revolutionary rebel leader against the Gilead, has another opportunity to escape to Canada, this time by boat. But her heart is still with Hannah in Gilead, and she tries to return by lifeboat in a desperate last-ditch attempt to rescue her. In the end, after years of struggle, she is reunited with Luke.

This episode changes things in The Handmaid's Tale universe. June must acclimatize to regular life after years of continued abuse and brainwashing.

8) The Wilderness (Season 4, Episode 10)

June in Canada (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

The harmony of The Handmaid's Tale hits a crescendo in this bloody, vengeful season finale. When Fred is promised immunity, June seeks revenge. She negotiates with Commander Lawrence, who agrees to release 22 Gileadean women in exchange for Fred.

Just when Fred thinks he's free, he gets arrested and released to June in a no man's land. June, Emily, and a bunch of blood-thirsty former handmaids chase Fred into the forest and beat him to death. Although horrific and gory, fans deeply empathize with the women's rage.

9) Ballet (Season 5, Episode 2)

June and Luke watch Hannah at Fred's funeral (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

While June struggles to move on with her life in Canada, Serena simmers with a thirst for revenge over Fred's murder. She uses Hannah as a pawn to provoke June.

Commander Lawrence is pressured into throwing a huge funeral for Fred, honoring him as a national leader.

Serena and June are in an elaborate dance of power, wanting to inflict suffering on the other. This episode in The Handmaid's Tale establishes their animosity with cinematic flair, while also infusing it with surprising dark humor, making it a must-watch.

10) Safe (Season 5, Episode 10)

June runs into Selena on her escape (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

In the gripping season finale, June is a target of rising anti-refugee violence. Nick tries to save her but realizes he is way out of his depth. Luke beats a truck driver to death for trying to kill June. They need to seek refuge elsewhere, again, but the police are closing in on them. Fast.

The season finale weaves June's dark reality into a larger narrative about immigrants and asylum seekers. It also reminds fans that The Handmaid's Tale is set in a bleak moment in human history.

Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale premiered April 8, 2025, on Hulu!

