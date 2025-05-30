Fact check: Is The Rock 2 with Nicolas Cage really happening? Viral poster debunked

With almost 30 years having passed since The Rock's release, Nicolas Cage fans have given up on the hope of a sequel. However, recently, there has been a growing trend among audiences wherein they are taking to several social media platforms to discuss the possibilities of a second instalment.

This trend is triggered partly by a social media post that suggests that The Rock 2 with Nicolas Cage is on the cards. The post was made by the Facebook page YODA ABBY BBY on May 16, 2025.

Along with Cage's association with the movie, the post also mentioned the plot, crew, and release date details. Quite naturally, fans of the original movie were delighted by the news.

However, the audience would be disappointed to know that the post about The Rock 2 is fake. The page that posted the news curates sarcastic and made-up posts. Their page description, too, highlights the same and reads:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

The Rock 2 with Nicolas Cage is not happening

As previously mentioned, The Rock 2, with Nicolas Cage in the lead, is not being made. The page that was responsible for starting the conversation surrounding it is satirical and does not publish fact-based news.

That being said, here is what the announcement that got several of the film's fans excited read:

"NIC CAGE!!! THE ROCK 2!!! Buckle up for The Rock 2, where Nicolas Cage returns as the electrifying hero operating this time from a newly opened secret counter-intelligence base beneath Alcatraz, racing against time to stop a chilling terror attack! "

The announcement also contained details regarding the film's director as well as when audiences can expect the movie to be released. It said:

"Directed by thrill-master Eli Roth, this high-octane sequel explodes with heart-pounding action and jaw-dropping twists. Storming into cinemas June 2026. Don’t miss the ultimate battle for survival!"

Besides Nicolas Cage, who else was part of The Rock?

Nicolas Cage starred in The Rock (Image via Getty)

The Rock was released in US theatres on June 7, 1996, by Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

The movie featured Sean Connery as retired Captain John Patrick Mason, Nicolas Cage as Dr. Stanley Goodspeed, Ed Harris as Brigadier General Francis X. Hummel, and Michael Biehn as Commander Charles Anderson.

It also featured William Forsythe, David Morse, John Spencer, and John C. McGinley in the roles of Ernest Paxton, Major Tom Baxter, Director of the FBI James Womack, and Captain Hendrix, respectively.

Some of the other actors and characters featured in the action thriller film include:

Tony Todd as Captain Darrow

Danny Nucci as Lieutenant Shepard

Bokeem Woodbine as Sergeant Crisp

Vanessa Marcil as Carla Pestalozzi

Claire Forlani as Jade Angelou

Gregory Sporleder as Captain Frye

Celeste Weaver as Stacy Richards

Todd Louiso as Marvin Isherwood

David Bowe as Dr. Ling

Raquel Krelle as Agent Margie Wood

Dennis Chalker as Seal Boyer

The film's fans can catch the original film, currently available for viewing on fuboTV, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Philo, and Apple TV.

