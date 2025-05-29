Who survives and who doesn’t in The Handmaid's Tale series ending?

The final season of The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu was a rollercoaster ride with several of the show's crucial characters meeting their end. It was also full of surprises because several characters who had comparatively fewer chances of surviving the revolution made it out alive.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

When it comes to deaths, perhaps the most significant of them all are those of Commander Joseph Lawrence and Commander Nick Blaine in the penultimate episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6. Their departures were quick, very different from one another, and heart-wrenching.

As for those who survived, many of the show's fans were skeptical about the fates of Luke, Janine, and Serena. However, all three of them managed to survive.

Crucial characters that survive The Handmaid’s Tale series ending

June Osborne: As the lead character of the show, June Osborne survives the ending of The Handmaid's Tale. Although things didn't look too good for her in the penultimate episode of season 6 of the show, she was able to redeem herself with a little help from the others.

Luke Bankole: Based on how Luke's character arc was going at the start of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, many believed that he would be killed off by the series' end. However, he survived after successfully collaborating with Mayday in bringing Gilead down.

Janine Lindo: Janine Lindo survives the end of the show as well. At the beginning of season six, June discovers that Janine is still alive. Throughout the season, she went through several hardships, including being captured by Commander Bell, but in the end, she reunites with June.

Serena Joy: Not many were sure about Serena's fate in the final season of the show. However, her character, like the others mentioned before, manages to survive as she and her son are taken as a refuge by the US government in exile.

Aunt Lydia: Aunt Lydia was almost on the verge of losing her life when she was taken to be hanged for her sins against Gilead and God. However, thanks to Mayday and the overthrown US government representatives, her life was saved.

Moira Strand: Moira played an active role in Mayday's mission to bring Gilead down. At times, it felt like she would be crushed by the pressures of the movement, but in the end, she survives.

Rita Blue: Rita Blue is another character who survives the final season of The Handmaid's Tale. In the initial episodes of season six, she was keen on being a part of New Bethlehem in order to be united with her family and have a place to stay. But in the end, when things don't work according to plan, she joins Mayday and helps take Gilead down.

Hannah Bankole: Hannah Bankole, Luke and June's daughter, is still alive at the end of The Handmaid's Tale season 6. In the season finale episode, it was revealed that her family in Gilead was shifting bases, which meant that June would be much closer to her than before.

Naomi Lawrence: Naomi Lawrence also survives the finale of the show. Commander Joseph Lawrence made arrangements for Naomi and their daughter Charlotte's departure from Gilead before Mayday and the US government reached their homes. In the final episode of the show, she handed over Charlotte to Janine, her birth mother.

Crucial characters who did not survive the end of The Handmaid's Tale

Commander Joseph Lawrence: In an act of self-sacrifice, in the penultimate episode of The Handmaid's Tale, Commander Lawrence carried a bomb with him inside the aircraft that was carrying several commanders to DC. The bomb exploded almost as soon as the plane took off, killing him and the others on the plane.

Commander Nick Blaine: Nick was not supposed to be on the plane that was carrying the commanders to DC. However, at the last minute, he decided to change plans, leading to him being blown up with the other commanders when Lawrence triggered the bomb.

Commander Wharton: Commander Wharton was at the forefront of attacking Mayday and the US to take back power for Gilead. However, unfortunately, he was also on the plane to the DC that got bombed by Lawrence.

All episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 are currently streaming on Hulu.

