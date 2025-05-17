Why does Serena Joy refuse a Handmaid in The Handmaid's Tale season 6? Explained 

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premiered on April 8, 2025. Created by Bruce Miller, the show centers on handmaids used as surrogates by Gilead's government leaders. This is because many of the women are infertile and cannot bear children.

The latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 offered several developments to the storyline. These include the attack led by June on Serena Joy and Commander Wharton's wedding, as well as Serena's refusal to accept a handmaid.

When she gets home from her wedding, Serena realizes that there is a handmaid present. Wharton wants to continue Gilead's tradition with the handmaid, despite Serena's ability to bear children. This upsets her and she refuses to live in a house with a handmaid present.

Why does Serena Joy refuse a Handmaid in The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

In The Handmaid's Tale season 6, Serena goes home to find that Commander Wharton has arranged for a handmaid. He tells her that that handmaid is the most fertile among all others in Gilead.

"But I'm fertile," Serena says.

However, Wharton does not seem satisfied.

"Yes, of course, God willing. And we'll try, but you're only one person, my love," he replies.

This angers Serena, who states that she will not have a handmaid in the house. Wharton tries to calm her down by saying that they have always wanted to have a big family and that the handmaid will only be helping them fulfill their duty to God.

"To bear fruit and multiply as our sacred vessel," he adds.

"She's not a vessel. She's a human being," replies Serena.

Serena moves to the handmaid with tear-filled eyes and asks her what her real name is. She asks her to leave the house, run away, and never come back. This makes her realize that her second marriage was a mistake. She tells Wharton that she was wrong about him and that he is just like the rest of the others.

She eventually leaves Commander Wharton, suggesting a possible realignment of her loyalty. One of the reasons could be that Serena has started to see June as an equal in their quest for vengeance. Her disillusionment may lead her to support the resistance, which could lead to the destabilization of the regime.

How did June plan the attack in The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

The red robes and white bonnets, which were used to strip the handmaids of their identity, achieve a new thematic significance. Something that was used to make the handmaids feel powerless is now used as a symbol of the revolution.

After June's failed attempt to attack Jezebel's, she uses Serena Joy and Commander Wharton's wedding as her next feasible target. This is due to Nick's initial betrayal and certain mishaps in her initial plan. The handmaids conceal knives under their long flowing robes to pull through a coordinated attack and blend into the crowd with ease.

In The Handmaid's Tale season 6, June and Moira sneak into the wedding along with a set of handmaids, who were to be present at the ritual. After the wedding, all the figures dressed in red lead a coordinated attack and stab multiple Commanders present across various locations. Though their mission is mostly successful, suspicions begin to arise before the mission is complete.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is available to stream on Hulu and Prime Video.

