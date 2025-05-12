"It surprised me how sad I was" — Yvonne Strahovski shares how painful it was to bid farewell to her character in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski plays the character Serena Joy in The Handmaid's Tale. A critically acclaimed show that has won the Primetime Emmy Award 15 times so far. This psychological thriller television show is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and tells the story of Handmaids who are forced to live in a patriarchal and authoritarian society.

Bruce Miller produced The Handmaid's Tale, which premiered its sixth and final season on April 8, 2025, on Hulu. The new season is made up of 10 episodes, with episodes releasing weekly, every Tuesday. The show also stars Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Madeline Brewer, and Samira Wiley.

In an interview with TV Week, which was published on May 12, 2025, Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski reflected on her overall journey through the show and how there was something so personal about saying goodbye to her character.

“It surprised me how sad I was for it to end because I’ve adored this entire journey and playing this character has been one of the greatest gifts of my career,” she said.

Yvonne Strahovski on her role in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski (Image via Instagram/@yvonnestrahovski)

The Handmaid's Tale star also expressed relief and said she was looking forward to being done with her role.

“But, of course, it’s a heavy show and it’s a heavy role and I was looking forward to getting rid of Serena and not having anything to do with her anymore,” she explained.

The 43-year-old actress also opened up about how raising her three children influenced her portrayal of Serena Joy in The Handmaid's Tale.

“It was a big thing when I became a mum for the first time and it’s definitely influenced me in playing Serena, and I think ultimately that has influenced Serena as well,” she stated.

She also spoke about how motherhood causes you to reflect on yourself on a deeper level.

"Motherhood can be extremely self-reflective, and it can allow you to understand the way you carry yourself in the world and how your children watch you carry yourself," she expressed.

The Handmaid's Tale: Season 6 plot analysis

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 intensifies the timeless battle between oppression and freedom, bringing the series to its final confrontation. June Osborne presses on with her struggle against Gilead, navigating alliances, betrayals, and treacherous ground as she escapes to Alaska with Serena Joy.

Their tenuous partnership is strained as June tries to broaden Mayday's resistance campaign. In the meantime, Serena tries to regain her clout in Gilead through a calculated wedding to High Commander Wharton as a means to change the regime from the inside.

Nick Blaine, caught between love and duty, finally betrays June by disclosing vital resistance plans, which result in the violent closure of Jezebel's and the execution of numerous women. Janine, still reeling from the regime's brutality, finds herself caught in the middle as Aunt Lydia starts questioning her purpose and Gilead's morality.

Commander Lawrence, now High Commander, attempts to introduce a new vision for Gilead, reconciling reform with the brutality inherent in the system. The season coalesces towards a tense resolution at Serena's wedding, when June and her supporters make a daring, concerted attack on the regime. The final season examines the themes of resistance, sacrifice, and the cost of survival.

The Handmaid's Tale is available to stream on Hulu and Prime Video.

