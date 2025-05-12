How many episodes are left in The Handmaid's Tale season 6? Details explored

The stakes are extremely high with The Handmaid's Tale's concluding season ending in the next couple of weeks. With only three episodes remaining, the show will play a decisive role in sealing the fate of Gilead and its supporters. It will also determine the fates of numerous women who have been wronged by the state's authoritarian and exploitative government since it came to power.

Ad

Following the show's weekly release format, the remaining episodes of The Handmaid's Tale will also adhere to a similar pattern. Therefore, episodes 8, 9, and 10 will be available on Hulu on May 13, 2025, May 20, 2025, and May 27, 2025, respectively.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 has only three episodes left to air

Ad

Trending

The remaining three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will be released weekly starting Tuesday, May 13, 2025, and ending Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Each episode will be available on Hulu at midnight ET/9 pm PT. Therefore, subscribers to Hulu who have been following the show from the beginning can watch the episodes as soon as they are released on the platform.

Since Hulu is only available in the United States, many people residing outside can watch the episodes using a VPN. In such cases, the date and time of availability of the episodes on the platform will remain the same.

Ad

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 7?

Ad

Episode 7 of The Handmaid's Tale saw Mayday's plans for a revolution in Gilead suffer a severe blow. This happened after Commander Wharton obtained information from Nick regarding the group's plans to kill the commanders at Jezebel's. Upon learning this, he sent his men to rid the place of its inhabitants. However, Janine's life was spared, as Commander Bell wanted her as his handmaid.

After June learned of these events, she was shocked because, up until then, she believed she could trust Nick. She left New Bethlehem believing that Nick could no longer be trusted.

Ad

When she reached Mayday, everyone at their base was treating June with ambivalence. June was also uncertain about her actions and wished to distance herself from the revolution. However, when Commander Lawrence came and tried to encourage her to join the movement, while revealing that Serena was marrying Commander Wharton, June agreed.

Since she knew Serena well, she was able to devise a plan for Mayday and the other women in Gilead to attack the commanders and other wrongdoers on the day of Serena's marriage. This was possible because Serena and Wharton agreed to a traditional marriage in which the handmaids, aunts, and other women serving Gilead would also be present.

Ad

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of The Handmaid's Tale?

Ad

The upcoming episodes of the show will focus on Serena's marriage to Commander Wharton, which will also serve as one of the primary sites of the revolution that Mayday has been planning for a long time. Episode 7 of the show has already seen the plan come into action as information traveled from one person to another, from Mayday's base to Gilead.

That said, it was not just information that traveled between these two places; June and Moira also made their way into Gilead in the trunk of Commander Lawrence's car and were received by Aunt Phoebe. So, as June says in the last few seconds of episode six of The Handmaid's Tale, the upcoming episodes are about murdering "those godd*mn motherf***ers."

Ad

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More