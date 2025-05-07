What is Mayday in The Handmaid's Tale? Explained

The Handmaid's Tale has become one of the acclaimed shows on Hulu since its premiere in 2018. Set in a dystopian future, the show follows the story of oppressed women known as Handmaids who fight for their freedom from the patriarchal and theonomic society of Gilead.

The whispers of the existence of Mayday, a secret resistance group, first reached Offred/June (Elisabeth Moss) in The Handmaid's Tale season 1. In the first two seasons of the show, she was hopeful that Mayday would come to rescue her one day.

However, in season 3, June understood that the handmaids had to save themselves, as she said:

"Mayday is us ... We are the ones we've been waiting for."

Mayday represents the collective power of the oppressed in resisting the tyranny of Gliead.

How does Mayday work in The Handmaid's Tale?

Mayday is a term coined in the early 1920s as a radio distress signal for planes and ships in case of an emergency, replacing S.O.S. In The Handmaid's Tale, the term is used for a group of people who want to fight against the oppressive regime on a small and large scale.

In season 3 of the show, June found out the group did not have a leader and there was only an organized network of Marthas who helped each other out in times of need. While the framework of the group was only helpful in moving people and papers, it does not involve actively taking a stand against Gilead's oppressive regime.

That changed in the same season when, in the finale titled Mayday, June teamed up with other handmaids and Marthas to distract the Guardians so that Rita (Amanda Brugel) could escape from Gilead with over 50 children.

Although there were several casualties, the mission was successful. Rita and the children safely reached Canada, where Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and other Marthas received them.

June's Mayday plan in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Expand Tweet

June continued to work with Mayday from season 4 through season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale. In episode 4 of the final season, titled Promotion, Mayday members Luke and Moira (Samira Wiley) planned an attack on the Commanders inside a Jezebels brothel.

In the following episode, June and Moira managed to slip into Jezebels to warn Janine (Madeline Brewer) and the other women about the impending attack. When their escape plan fell into risk, they sought Commander Lawrence's (Bradley Whitford) help.

In The Handmaid's Tale episode 6, Lawrence brought June and Moira to his house in New Bethlehem. There they realized they had forgotten the letters from the women in Jezebels' locker. While Lawrence took Moira to the border of Gilead and Canada, June called Nick (Max Minghella) to ask him to retrieve the letters and he complied.

However, at the end of the episode, June and Nick were hiding in the closet at Serena's house when Wharton told her that Nick had informed him about Operation Mayday. June was shocked to learn this and looked at Nick, who was embarrassed and guilty about his actions.

In episode 7, titled Shattered, the Guardians of Gilead killed the women at Jezebels, but saved Janine on Commander Bell's (Timothy Simons) orders. June gave up and planned to moved to Alaska. However, she suddenly came up with the idea to strike the Commanders at Serena's extravagant wedding to Wharton.

The Mayday meticulously planned the attack at the wedding, which the handmaids will also attend. As flashforwards showed different preparations unfolding, June could be heard saying:

"Those Commanders and those wives will be so busy eating and dancing and having the time of their f**king lives that they will never see us coming."

So, Mayday is back in action. Whether or not the plan will succeed remains to be seen in The Handmaid's Tale episode 8. The episode is scheduled to be released on May 13, 2025.

The Handmaid's Tale is available to stream on Hulu.

