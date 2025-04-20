What role does Timothy Simons play in The Handmaid's Tale season 6? Character explained

Actor and comedian Timothy Simons recently appeared in Hulu's dystopian drama, The Handmaid's Tale. He appeared as Commander Bell in episode 4 (titled Promotion) of the show's ongoing season, released on April 15, 2025.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Not enough backstory is provided for Timothy Simons' character in The Handmaid's Tale, besides the fact that he is a Commander. In the first episode in which he appears, which is the show's latest episode, he comes off as a character who exploits his position as he pleases.

In the episode, after Joseph Lawrence is bestowed with the title of High Commander, Simons' character, Commander Bell, suggests they go to Jezebel's to celebrate. Although reluctant at first, Lawrence eventually gives in and accompanies the others.

Ad

Trending

At Jezebel's, Commander Bell encounters Janine and interacts in a sexually suggestive manner. Not only that, he also suggests that Lawrence take Janine to a room where they can get intimate.

Timothy Simons plays Commander Bell in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Timothy Simons is Commander Bell in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (Image via Getty)

Timothy Simons' character, Commander Bell, is introduced in episode 4 of The Handmaid's Tale season 6. As previously mentioned, although much is not revealed about his character, it is known that he is a Commander, based on the title he holds.

Ad

In the episode, when Bell, along with High Commander Lawrence and other commanders, go to Jezebel's, they encounter Janine.

He even addresses High Commander Lawrence and confirms if Janine was the one who was posted at his house as a Handmaid previously. After he became certain about her identity, he suggested that Lawrence take Janine to a room, where they could get intimate.

About the actor

Ad

Timothy Simons was born on June 12, 1978, to Susan and Ron Simons. According to an archived article from BDN Maine dated June 24, 2016, Simons completed his schooling at Maranacook High School in 1996. The same source mentions that he went to college at the University of Maine, where he studied theater and appeared in several departmental productions as well as with the Maine Masque.

Simons has been active in the industry since 2010, with one of his earliest projects being the political comedy satire series, Veep. In the show, he played Jonah Ryan, one of the main characters, and earned significant acclaim from audiences and critics.

Ad

He and his co-stars were nominated for Best Ensemble across several awards ceremonies, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (from 2013 to 2017).

Having said that, although Veep is one of the most popular projects Simons has been a part of, he is also known for some of his other projects. Examples include Looking for Alaska (2019), Candy (2022), and Nobody Wants This (2024-present).

Besides roles, which demand his physical presence on camera, Timothy Simons has also done a lot of voice acting. He has lent his voice to several characters in Stone Quackers (2015), Fairfax (2021-2022), and Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024).

Ad

The next episode of The Handmaid's Tale will be released on Hulu on April 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE