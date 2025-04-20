What role does Timothy Simons play in The Handmaid's Tale season 6? Character explained

Actor and comedian Timothy Simons recently appeared in Hulu's dystopian drama, The Handmaid's Tale. He appeared as Commander Bell in episode 4 (titled Promotion) of the show's ongoing season, released on April 15, 2025.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.
Not enough backstory is provided for Timothy Simons' character in The Handmaid's Tale, besides the fact that he is a Commander. In the first episode in which he appears, which is the show's latest episode, he comes off as a character who exploits his position as he pleases.
In the episode, after Joseph Lawrence is bestowed with the title of High Commander, Simons' character, Commander Bell, suggests they go to Jezebel's to celebrate. Although reluctant at first, Lawrence eventually gives in and accompanies the others.
At Jezebel's, Commander Bell encounters Janine and interacts in a sexually suggestive manner. Not only that, he also suggests that Lawrence take Janine to a room where they can get intimate.
Timothy Simons plays Commander Bell in The Handmaid's Tale season 6
Timothy Simons' character, Commander Bell, is introduced in episode 4 of The Handmaid's Tale season 6. As previously mentioned, although much is not revealed about his character, it is known that he is a Commander, based on the title he holds.
In the episode, when Bell, along with High Commander Lawrence and other commanders, go to Jezebel's, they encounter Janine.
He even addresses High Commander Lawrence and confirms if Janine was the one who was posted at his house as a Handmaid previously. After he became certain about her identity, he suggested that Lawrence take Janine to a room, where they could get intimate.
About the actor
Timothy Simons was born on June 12, 1978, to Susan and Ron Simons. According to an archived article from BDN Maine dated June 24, 2016, Simons completed his schooling at Maranacook High School in 1996. The same source mentions that he went to college at the University of Maine, where he studied theater and appeared in several departmental productions as well as with the Maine Masque.
Simons has been active in the industry since 2010, with one of his earliest projects being the political comedy satire series, Veep. In the show, he played Jonah Ryan, one of the main characters, and earned significant acclaim from audiences and critics.
He and his co-stars were nominated for Best Ensemble across several awards ceremonies, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (from 2013 to 2017).
Having said that, although Veep is one of the most popular projects Simons has been a part of, he is also known for some of his other projects. Examples include Looking for Alaska (2019), Candy (2022), and Nobody Wants This (2024-present).
Besides roles, which demand his physical presence on camera, Timothy Simons has also done a lot of voice acting. He has lent his voice to several characters in Stone Quackers (2015), Fairfax (2021-2022), and Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024).
The next episode of The Handmaid's Tale will be released on Hulu on April 22, 2025.
