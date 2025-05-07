What happened to Janine in The Handmaid's Tale? Details explored

The Handmaid's Tale returned with the anticipated season 6 in May 2025. Continuing the story about the dystopian world of Gilead, the finale series follows June (Elisabeth Moss) and the other handmaids as they plan to seek revenge from oppressive forces and encounter new challenges as the New Bethlehem takes shape.

While all the seasons of the series focus on June as the protagonist, stories of other prominent characters are also followed, which brings more depth to the plot. One such character who has been consistently present in all the series is Janine Lindo (Madeline Brewer).

Janine, a former waitress and a handmaid under Gilead, is a strong character, standing against the oppressions of the regime. From traumas, physical sufferings, to losing an eye, Janine has been one of the most tortured characters in the series.

In season 6, she is seen to have survived after the act of defiance against Naomi Putnam (Ever Carradine). She is taken to a Jezebel's, a brothel in Gilead. Janine acts as a strong connection for Mayday's Jezebel's plan to execute all the commanders present at the venue.

When the plan gets disclosed to Commander Wharton (Josh Charles), the girls at Jezebel's meet a tragic end, with Janine being the sole survivor saved by the brutal Commander Bell (Timothy Simons). Her fate in the latest episode of the season adds more pain and sorrow to the journey she has had so far.

Janine joins Mayday's plan in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

A still from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 puts Janine as one of the key players in executing Jezebel's plan by Mayday. June and Moira (Samira Wiley) connect with her at Jezebel's to update her on the plan to execute all the commanders present at the venue. Janine gives her full support for the mission, giving important details like maps and passcodes to them. She also hands her letters from other girls at the brothel to their families for June to deliver.

A guardian catches June and Moira at Jezebel's with the material, confiscating it and putting it under a lock. While he tries to push himself onto the two women, they manage to overpower and kill him, running away to safety with the help of Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford).

Nick (Max Minghella) later manages to get hold of the map and letters safely, and he is noticed by Commander Bell and Janine at Jezebel's. Nick's father-in-law, Commander Wharton (Josh Charles), learns about his presence at Jezebel's. What follows is a heated confrontation where Wharton interrogates Nick about the purpose of visiting Jezebel's, his supposed infidelity, and the guardian's mysterious murder.

It is later revealed that Wharton closed down Jezebel's with all cruelty as Nick discloses the Mayday's plan to him, putting Janine and other Jezebel's girls in danger.

Janine and the other girls at Jezebel's suffer a tragic fate in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

A scene from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

At the start of episode 7 of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, scenes from what happened at Jezebel's are revealed to the audience. The incident denotes a horrifying action from the forces at Gilead and brings a disastrous end to the women at the brothel.

Wharton instructs armed men to take charge of the place. While all the girls continued their routine, getting ready for the day, the armed men entered Jezebel's and pushed all the girls to stand in a queue by the restrooms. As they all pleaded not to shoot them, one of the men gets an instruction to save Janine.

As they forcefully take Janine away from the other girls, the rest of them get brutally shot and murdered in front of Janine.

Commander Bell brings Janine as his new handmaid in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Janine at Commander Bell's residence in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (Image via Instgram/@handmaidsonhulu)

In the latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, the viewers get to know through the interaction between Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Aunt Phoebe that Janine had been rescued by Commander Bell from the incident. She survived the traumatic killings and was now being taken as the newlywed Bell's handmaid. Aunt Lydia, who holds a soft spot for Janine, grows ecstatic after getting the news.

She visits Commander Bell's house to thank him, only to receive hints of cruel intentions from his end. He suggests they had been "working on her adjustment" in the house all morning, denying Lydia to meet Janine. He also informs her that Janine won't be present at Serena's (Yvonne Strahovski) and Wharton's wedding as she was not ready for 'public viewing'.

Confused by the conversation, Lydia finds Janine standing by the window as she is about to leave. Janine, covered in bruises, waves at Aunt Lydia sadly, only to be dragged inside brutally. Aunt Lydia holds an expression of horror on her face, hinting at worse conditions for Janine in the current storyline. It is anticipated to witness how Janine's character will progress by the end of the season.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Hulu.

