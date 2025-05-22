The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Is Commander Lawrence dead?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 sparked a significant query among fans: Has Commander Lawrence died? In episode 9, the plot took a dramatic twist as Joseph Lawrence's destiny became unclear after a deliberate aircraft strike. With his storyline pivotal to the show's political dynamics, this surprising moment left fans uncertain about the ultimate result.

Commander Lawrence, played by Bradley Whitford, has been instrumental in influencing Gilead's future. Nonetheless, his standing within the regime grew more and more precarious, resulting in what seems to be a definitive conclusion. Although there was initial uncertainty, numerous official sources verify that Lawrence perished in the plane blast carried out by the Mayday resistance.

Comments from showrunner Bruce Miller and actor Bradley Whitford eliminate any uncertainty. The character's arc ended with an act of self-sacrifice that marked a crucial turning point in the show's second-to-last episode of the Hulu original series.

His passing also marks the failure of attempts to change Gilead internally, compelling the remaining characters to confront an unpredictable future. The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 continues to explore these consequences in its final episodes.

What happens to Lawrence in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

June watches the explosion that ends Commander Lawrence’s journey in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9. (Image via Hulu)

In The Handmaid's Tale season 6, episode 9, titled Execution, Commander Lawrence boards a plane carrying several high-ranking officials of Gilead. The plan, developed with the help of June Osborne and Mayday, involved placing a bomb on the aircraft to eliminate the extremist leadership. Lawrence intended to escape after planting the device, but the early arrival of other commanders, including Wharton and Nick Blaine, forced him to remain onboard.

As the situation escalated, Lawrence chose to go through with the plan, understanding it meant sacrificing his own life. His decision was made more difficult by his recent emotional moments with Angela, the child he was raising as his own, and Naomi, whom he tasked with protecting her. Lawrence’s choice was a culmination of years of conflicting ideals, as he tried to balance loyalty to Gilead with his moral reckoning.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 uses this moment to emphasize the collapse of moderate reform in Gilead. The plane scene was particularly significant because it also marked the final conversation between Lawrence and Nick. Their brief exchange before his final moments,

"You should've listened to her,"

served as a reflection on their failures and June’s persistent influence. Moments later, June watches the plane explode in the sky, confirming the operation's success and the loss of both men. This event in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 shifts the course of the rebellion.

Statements from the show’s creators and cast

Commander Lawrence listens intently during the tense wedding reception scene in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. (Image via Hulu)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on May 19, 2025, showrunner Bruce Miller confirmed Lawrence’s death, stating,

“Yes, it was the end for him. He was on that plane.”

Co-showrunner Eric Tuchman also revealed that the character's death was planned early during the season’s development. Actor Bradley Whitford who plays the character in the series, added further clarity during an interview with Elle UK published on May 21, 2025, saying he was relieved with how Lawrence’s story concluded, calling it a meaningful end.

Whitford shared that Lawrence’s final gesture, a hand over the heart directed at June, was unscripted. He explained,

“Initially, in the script. I think it was a salute. That [the hand on the heart] was one of the moments [where] Lizzie thinks she’s got it; she knew that was an important moment.”

This moment underscored the emotional weight of the scene and served as Lawrence’s farewell to both June and the audience. Showrunner Yahlin Chang also spoke about the thematic importance of removing male figures like Lawrence and Nick from the narrative ahead of the finale.

According to Chang, this aligns with the broader theme that no commander, regardless of their intent, is truly free from Gilead’s corrupt roots. The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9 drives this theme home.

Why his death matters in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

In The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, Commander Lawrence prepares for one of his final strategic decisions. (Image via Hulu)

Commander Lawrence’s death alters the power dynamics within Gilead. As a founder of the regime who later supported its reform, he occupied a rare middle ground. His plan for New Bethlehem represented a more moderate vision, which clashed with the hardline stance of other commanders. His absence removes this balance.

Lawrence’s decision to go through with the mission was influenced by his late wife Eleanor and his paternal affection for Angela. Before departing, he shared a heartfelt goodbye with Angela and ensured Naomi would continue to nurture her education. This personal motivation added layers to his decision. The scene also highlighted his internal conflict and marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing Gilead rebellion storyline.

His death also catalyzes a shift in June Osborne’s mission. Without Lawrence as an ally on the inside, the resistance must now rely solely on Mayday and the American military. It places more pressure on Serena Joy, who holds valuable information and may become the next unpredictable element in the fight against Gilead.

The loss of Lawrence signifies the end of diplomacy within the regime and a turn toward more direct conflict. The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 sets up these developments as it builds toward the finale.

Confirmation of Lawrence’s fate going forward

Commander Lawrence contemplates the rebellion’s consequences in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 9. (Image via Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 will conclude with episode 10, but no promotional material or official statements suggest a return for Commander Lawrence. The character’s final scene establish his death as permanent.

Statements from co-showrunners Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman, also published in The Hollywood Reporter, confirm there are no planned flashbacks or future appearances. With Lawrence gone, the series shifts its focus to the aftermath of the attack and how characters like June Osborne and Serena Joy adapt to the loss of a major political figure.

The creative team has emphasized that Lawrence's death was not only a character decision but a thematic one, representing the collapse of internal reform efforts and setting the tone for the series finale. It forces surviving characters to either double down on resistance or be consumed by the remnants of Gilead's control. The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 prepares to conclude this long-running story with irreversible consequences.

