The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10: Release date, where to watch and more

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 10 is the conclusion of Hulu's dystopian series, providing closure for a show that has been captivating viewers since 2017. With years of opposition, revolt, and fiercely battled endurance behind it, the episode will complete June Osborne's journey and lay down the blueprint for the future chapter of storytelling in Margaret Atwood's world.

As The Handmaid's Tale builds toward its conclusion, stakes have never been higher. With power in flux in Gilead and multiple main characters thought dead as a result of what happened in episode 9, The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Episode 10 is set to be more than just an endgame; it's a settling of accounts.

Viewers can look forward to a combination of bittersweet goodbyes, jaw-dropping plot turns, and plot points leading up to Atwood's sequel book, The Testaments.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 10 premieres on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 12:00 AM ET on Hulu, marking the finale of the acclaimed dystopian drama.

When and where to watch The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Episode 10?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 10 will air on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 12:00 AM ET on Hulu. An active subscription to Hulu is needed to stream the season finale. Hulu has a range of different subscription plans:

Hulu (With Ads): $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Hulu (No Ads): $18.99/month

Hulu + Live TV: Starting at $82.99/month

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV: $95.99/month

Every plan includes access to all six seasons of The Handmaid's Tale and Hulu's wider catalog.

In the UK, release is a few weeks behind the US. Although the show premiered on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime Video on May 3, 2025, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10 is likely to arrive on Saturday, July 5, 2025, as part of its weekly release.

Here is the full release schedule of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10 according to different time zones,

Release date Release time May 27, 2025 12:00 ET May 27, 2025 09:00 PST May 27, 2025 18:00 CEST May 27, 2025 18:00 SAST May 28, 2025 02:00 AEST May 27, 2025 16:00 GMT

What happened in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 9?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 9 was one of the most shocking of the whole series. After a staged uprising at Commander Wharton and Serena Joy's wedding, June and the other handmaids tried to take advantage of the chaos to escape to the Gilead border. Their plans were cut short, and they were taken by Gileadean soldiers.

In the most devastating twist of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, Commander Lawrence and Nick appeared to meet their end in a covert bombing operation. Sent by Mayday and the American government to plant a bomb on a plane that had strapping down Gilead's High Command, Lawrence sacrificed all in taking the plane out himself, where Nick volunteered innocently to join him on the doomed flight.

The aircraft blew up moments after takeoff, with June observing from afar as wreckage rained down from the air.

Though bodies were not seen, the size of the blast very much implies that The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10 will assume both men are dead, very much changing the political and emotional climate of the show.

What to expect from The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 10?

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 6 Episode 10, will probably deal with the consequences of the plane crash and its effect on the power dynamic in Gilead. Commander Wharton, Lawrence, and other senior leaders leaving office suddenly create a vacancy that might usher in anarchy or a chance for reform.

Without Lawrence's influence, Gilead could become even more radicalized, or it might start to disintegrate from the inside out in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 10.

At a personal level, June's world has also been broken. With Nick assumed dead and Luke still missing, her emotional journey can find closure in this last hour. Whether she makes one last attempt to save her daughter Hannah is yet to be seen, but it's an open thread that might come to the fore in The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Episode 10.

Serena's character development is also on the line. Her choice to tip off the United States on the Commanders' travel itinerary was crucial to facilitating the bombing. Her motives appear to have changed, as she finally understands that the future she had hoped for her son is incompatible with Gilead's violence.

Whether she sides completely with June or falls back into survivalism will be an important plot point in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 10.

Aunt Lydia, also a main character, might also have a significant turn. As important as she is in The Testaments by Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10 can lay the groundwork for her eventual place as a reformer or at least suggest her complex legacy.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 10 on Hulu.

