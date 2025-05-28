Is Chase Infiniti going to be a part of The Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments? Details explored

The Testaments is Hulu’s upcoming sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale and is based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name. Set 15 years after the events of the original series, it continues to explore life inside Gilead and its slow unraveling through the perspectives of three women. Bruce Miller, who served as the showrunner for The Handmaid’s Tale, is returning as creator and executive producer for this new series.

Ad

The Handmaid’s Tale, which ran for five seasons and will conclude with its sixth, depicted the lives of women oppressed under a totalitarian regime where fertility and religion shaped law and order.

As for the main question, Chase Infiniti has officially joined the cast of The Testaments. She will portray Agnes, a major character in the upcoming series. This information was confirmed in a report by The Hollywood Reporter published on February 13, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Agnes is one of the three main voices in Atwood’s novel, and her role is expected to shape much of the storyline. However, full details about the show's adaptation choices and the extent of her character's arc remain under wraps for now.

Chase Infiniti is playing Agnes in The Testaments

Ad

Chase Infiniti is set to play Agnes, a central character in The Testaments. Agnes is the daughter of a Handmaid and has grown up in Gilead as the adopted daughter of an upper-class Commander’s family. Her story in the source material traces her growing awareness of Gilead’s darker realities and her eventual journey to join the resistance.

The role of Agnes is significant as it provides a bridge between the previous generation of Handmaids and the newer generation questioning the regime’s beliefs. Agnes’ experiences inside the regime and her discoveries about her birth mother play a major role in the novel’s plot.

Ad

This casting was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter in their February 13, 2025 report. Chase Infiniti, who previously appeared Presumed Innocent, will now take on this lead role. Her portrayal of Agnes is expected to be central to the adaptation’s narrative, though further details about the character's arc in the show have not been disclosed.

What we know so far about The Testaments

The cast announcement of The Testaments (Image via @testamentonhulu/Instagram)

The Testaments, based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel, takes place about 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. According to showrunner Bruce Miller in interviews with Entertainment Weekly, the series will follow the lives of three women in Gilead. These include Aunt Lydia, Agnes (previously known as Hannah), and Daisy, a teenager raised in Canada who learns of her origins in Gilead. Production on the show began in April 2025, with no official premiere date announced.

Ad

The Testaments is expected to depict a younger generation of women facing the oppressive realities of Gilead. Miller described the show as focusing on what it’s like for young women to grow up in a regime that initially praises them, only to later demand obedience and complicity. He stated in an April 3, 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter,

"We tried not to make the same show — it’s got younger voices, it’s got a completely different feel and a completely different vibe but it’s still Gilead. So I hope that the continuing threads continue to interest people while the new stuff is exciting."

Ad

Executive producer Warren Littlefield said in a statement to People on May 27, 2025, that the new series will maintain the world of Gilead while introducing a different visual style, color palette, and atmosphere. Despite these changes, the themes of resistance and survival remain central. He stated,

“It’s pastoral, it’s beautiful, it’s a different architecture, different color palette and a young wonderful cast," he teased. "But make no mistake, there’s still a Gilead there, so that will reveal itself as well.”

Ad

The cast includes returning actor Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, and Chase Infiniti as Agnes, along with Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Mabel Li, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Birva Pandya, and Kira Guloien. Mike Barker is set to direct the first three episodes and will also serve as an executive producer.

Elisabeth Moss, who played June Osborne, will be an executive producer on The Testaments. While she has not confirmed her on-screen return, she told TV Insider in an interview published on March 28, 2025, she would “totally lie” about a possible appearance. Her character, does appear in Atwood’s sequel novel.

The Testaments will be available on Hulu, where all six seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are currently streaming..

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More