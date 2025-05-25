Is Lucy Halliday going to be a part of The Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments? Details explored

Production for The Testaments has officially begun, and Lucy Halliday has been confirmed to join the cast. The new series serves as a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale and will carry on the story from Margaret Atwood’s 2019 book of the same title. Halliday has been selected for the role of Daisy, a key character at the heart of the story.

Variety first revealed the casting decision on March 3, 2025. Halliday’s participation addresses a crucial question that fans have posed since the announcement of the adaptation emerged.The character of Daisy holds a crucial role in the original book and was anticipated to be a significant figure in the film adaptation too. This casting verifies that the series will incorporate essential aspects from Atwood’s novel.

As production begins, additional details regarding the adaptation, casting selections, and character growth are anticipated to surface in the next few months. At this moment, the confirmed casting of Halliday provides the most evident glimpse into the show's trajectory.

Lucy Halliday confirmed to lead The Testaments

As reported by Variety on March 3, 2025, Lucy Halliday will portray the character of Daisy in The Testaments, a project being developed by Hulu as a direct sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Daisy is one of the three young women featured in Atwood’s novel. She grows up in Canada and remains oblivious to her roots in Gilead until her life transforms due to emerging political occurrences.

Halliday will be featured with Chase Infiniti, who takes on the role of Agnes, and Ann Dowd, who reprises her character Aunt Lydia. The narrative takes place 15 years after The Handmaid’s Tale, focusing on the viewpoints of these three characters, consistent with the framework of Atwood’s 2019 book.

Halliday is somewhat new to the industry but garnered attention for her role in the 2022 British movie Blue Jean, in which she portrayed Lois. The performance secured her a Scottish BAFTA Award for Best Actress and a nomination for a British Independent Film Award. She is also scheduled to appear in California Schemin’, the first film directed by James McAvoy.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed Halliday’s casting and added that showrunner Bruce Miller stepped back from the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale to focus on the development of The Testaments. He continues to serve as an executive producer alongside Warren Littlefield and Steve Stark.

The Testaments adaptation will follow Atwood’s narrative timeline

Ann Dowd reprises her role as Aunt Lydia in The Testaments, continuing her character’s arc from The Handmaid’s Tale. (Image via Hulu)

The Testaments will follow the events of Atwood’s novel, which is structured around the perspectives of three characters: Daisy, Agnes, and Aunt Lydia. With Halliday confirmed as Daisy, the casting for the other two central roles, Agnes and Aunt Lydia, has now been confirmed, with Chase Infiniti set to portray Agnes and Ann Dowd reprising her iconic role as Aunt Lydia.

The story is set in a time when Gilead’s control is weakening, and resistance is growing both internally and externally. Daisy’s arc involves learning the truth about her identity and her ties to Gilead’s elite. The show is being positioned as a standalone continuation but still retains core thematic links to the original series. The team behind the production includes executive producers Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, and Elisabeth Moss.

The Testaments production updates and platform details

Hulu, the original platform for The Handmaid’s Tale, will also host The Testaments. As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter in a report published on March 3, 2025, the sequel is not being billed as a direct sixth season of the original series but rather as a follow-up adaptation of Atwood’s second Gilead novel.

The series has officially received a greenlight from Hulu and is scheduled to begin production in Toronto on April 7. Along with Halliday, Chase Infiniti, and Ann Dowd, several other cast members have been announced. Amy Seimetz will play Paula, the stepmother of Agnes, a character previously known as Hannah in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Brad Alexander joins as Garth, a young Commander, and Mabel Li plays Aunt Vidala, who is expected to inherit leadership within Gilead’s women’s sphere. Additional recurring cast includes Zarrin Darnell-Martin as Aunt Gabbana, Eva Foote as Aunt Estee, Isolde Ardies as Hulda, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Jehosheba, Birva Pandya as Miriam, and Kira Guloien as Rosa. Previously confirmed names include Mattea Conforti and Rowan Blanchard.

Bruce Miller returns as creator and executive producer alongside Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Mike Barker. Barker is also confirmed to direct the first three episodes. The Hollywood Reporter, in a report published on March 3, 2025, stated that Halliday was selected after a wide casting search, indicating the importance placed on the role of Daisy in anchoring the series.

Lucy Halliday is officially a part of The Testaments, cast in the role of Daisy, a central figure in Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. As production continues, further casting news and story details are expected to provide more insight into how the sequel series will unfold.

