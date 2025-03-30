10 funniest episodes from The Big Bang Theory to rewatch

The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019) is one of America's most-loved sitcoms. The 12-season show follows the chaotic escapades of four geeky scientists- Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and their fun neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco). The original cast is joined by Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) in the later seasons.

The show garnered a huge fan following and got over 200 award nominations, winning several Emmys for its outstanding comedy. After its successful 12-year run, Warner Brothers launched Young Sheldon, a spin-off inspired by Sheldon's childhood years.

While The Big Bang Theory has several laugh-out-loud episodes, here are 10 episodes for fans to rewatch.

The Big Bang Theory's most iconic episodes for fans

1) The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis (Season 2, episode 11)

A still from The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis (Image via YouTube/The Big Bang Theory)

In this episode, Sheldon is burdened with the pressures of a Christmas gift exchange with Penny. So he calls for backup (Howard and Raj) to help him get the perfect gift to level the playing field. Not knowing what to expect, Sheldon buys baskets of bath items, hoping to return some of them based on Penny's gift.

This Big Bang Theory episode is filled with Sheldon's signature physical comedy and the gang's lack of social skills. When Penny gifts Sheldon a napkin used and autographed by actor Leonard Nimoy, a stunned Sheldon falls staggers back onto his couch, claiming he only needs a healthy ovum to "grow his own Leonard Nimoy."

2) The Einstein Approximation (Season 3, episode 14)

A still from the episode (Image via YouTube/The Big Bang Theory)

Sheldon's obsessive search for answers to a physics problem leads to sleepless nights. His chaotic energy grows to untameable heights, and Leonard and Penny need to figure out how to get him to sleep.

In one of Big Bang Theory's most quotable moments, Leonard finds a sleepless Sheldon separating plastic balls in a ball pit by color (Or "Protons, electrons, and neutrons," as he claims). When Leonard tries to catch him, the dazed Sheldon hides from him inside the ball pit, popping out periodically to scream "BAZINGA!"

3) The Scavenger Vortex (Season 7, episode 3)

Howard and Amy in The Scavenger Vortex (Image via YouTube/ The Big Bang Theory)

The gang goes on an intricate scavenger hunt that Raj organizes, where the ultimate prize is a gold coin. The hunt brings out the worst competitive spirit among the teams, which ends in them tearing through the couch in Sheldon and Leonard's apartment to find the coin.

This Big Bang Theory episode explores new duo dynamics, leading to several LOL moments. Amy and Howard sing Neil Diamond songs at karaoke, Leonard realizes that Bernadette is a reckless driver, and Sheldon thinks he won the challenge without realizing there was a gold coin in everyone's pocket all along.

4) The Thanksgiving Decoupling (Season 7, episode 9)

A still from The Thanksgiving Decoupling (Image via YouTube/The Big Bang Theory)

The gang gets antsy after Howard invites them for Thanksgiving dinner at the Wolowitz's house with Bernadette's father, Mike Rostenkowski. While Howard struggles to connect with his father-in-law, Sheldon gets on with him like a house on fire. After copious amounts of alcohol, Sheldon is a completely different person.

This Big Bang Theory holiday special is a fan favorite. It shows the group's dynamics in an uncomfortable setting, leading to big laughs.

5) The Tenure Turbulence (Season 6, episode 20)

Sheldon and Amy in The Tenure Turbulence (Image via YouTube/The Big Bang Theory)

When Professor Tupperman dies, a tenured professor position opens up at CalTech. Leonard, Raj, and Sheldon are up for the post, causing them to act comically and win over the committee members.

Amy helps Sheldon practice his social skills, Sheldon tries to woo Janine with gifts and gab, and Howard and Barry Kripke get involved in the chaos for fun. Overall, the episode delves into the gang's dynamics in the workplace, making it a funny rewatch.

6) The Adhesive Duck Deficiency (Season 3, episode 8)

Sheldon and Penny at the hospital (Image via YouTube/The Big Bang Theory)

In one of the funniest episodes of Big Bang Theory, Leonard, Howard, and Raj go camping in the desert to witness a meteor shower. Back in the apartment, Sheldon finds Penny in the bathroom with a dislocated shoulder (Yes, he knocked on all the doors of her house thrice before entering).

The desert gang unknowingly eats narcotics-laced brownies and misses the meteor shower while Sheldon and Penny embark on a hilarious adventure to the hospital. The episode shows Sheldon and Penny's unlikely friendship dynamics to hilarious effect.

7) The Itchy Brain Simulation (Season 7, Episode 8)

Leonard's allergy in The Itchy Brain Simulation (Image via YouTube/The Big Bang Theory)

Leonard reveals to Sheldon that he still hasn't returned a Super Mario Bros DVD to the rental store. Sheldon tells him that it causes him mental distress, like an "itch in the brain." He makes Leonard wear an itchy sweater so he can physically understand how Sheldon feels mentally.

In a hilarious turn of events, Leonard is allergic to the sweater, causing his whole torso to turn bright red. Penny's "Is the sweater made of bees?" comment is one of the funniest moments in the show.

8) The Herb Garden Germination (Season 4, episode 20)

Sheldon and Amy in The Herb Garden Germination (Image via YouTube/The Big Bang Theory)

Amy and Sheldon are intrigued by the group's gossiping dynamics and decide to introduce a red herring to see how the group responds. Rumors fly, but which one is true? In the hilarity that ensues, a couple might be caught in the crossfire.

This episode reminds fans why the ensemble cast works so well. Each person's response to the rumors and misunderstandings leads to top-tier jokes. Sheldon and Amy's scientific approach to gossip is a source of amusement and fun.

9) The Line Substitution Solution (Season 9, episode 23)

Stuart, the stand-in in The Line Substitution Solution (Image via YouTube/ The Big Bang Theory)

Sheldon hires Stuart as his stand-in for Amy's shopping date. Penny is stuck giving Leonard's mother a ride from the airport in an attempt to bond with her mother-in-law. The boys plan to watch the new Captain America movie.

This episode has a hilarious, cold opening. Penny and Sheldon spend time together, quizzing each other on their respective knowledge areas. Penny asks Sheldon about pop culture icons while Sheldon quizzes her on chemical elements.

10) The Pilot (Season 1, episode 1)

Penny, Leonard, and Sheldon from The Pilot (Image via YouTube/The Big Bang Theory)

The show's opening episode offers a glimpse of what's to come for the next 12 seasons. It establishes the awkward relationship between the neighbors, the geeky, socially inept scientist duo Sheldon and Leonard, and the fun, beautiful, and lively Penny.

Right from the beginning, the show's dynamics promise great physical comedy, quippy one-liners, and potentially comical romantic chaos. If fans are looking for a rewatch, there's no better place to start than the pilot.

Fans can watch all episodes on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

