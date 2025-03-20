“This is like creating a Friends spinoff set around Gunther”- The Big Bang Theory spinoff based on Stuart fails to impress fans 

The announcement of the new Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, has sparked a torrent of reactions from fans, with many of them reacting with skepticism towards the premise of the show. As one of the X users succinctly put it,

“This is like creating a Friends spinoff set around Gunther....”

This tone reflects the conflicted emotions regarding the continuation of a franchise many feel has outlived its usefulness.

Audiences have weighed in on social media, ranging from tongue-in-cheek to negative opinions.

“How does a show that nobody watched past season 3 keep getting spin-offs 30 years later?”, a user said

“Nobody gaf about Stuart.”, a netizen commented.

“So, nowadays when a show ends, it doesn’t really end. When BBT ended we got Young Sheldon. When Young Sheldon ended we get this.”, commented another user.

Others have seconded the same sentiment, wondering why another spin-off was needed.

“Bro couldn't even save his own store, and now it's the universe?”, said another user.

“dude couldn’t keep his shop open, but sure, let’s trust him with the universe”, commneted a user.

Statements like these reflect worry that the character is up to the challenge of fronting a series.

Despite the cynicism, there are still some fans interested in seeing how this spin-off will go.

One user said, "I wonder if this one bombs that they will quit doing these stupid spin-offs,"

While another said, "You get a spin-off, you get a spin-off, everybody gets a spin-off! ????"

What is the new Big Bang Theory spinoff about?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the new Big Bang Theory spinoff centered on Stuart Bloom, the neurotic and perennially unfortunate owner of the comic book store who is played by Kevin Sussman. The show is maintaining the franchise's tradition of spinning the franchise around singular characters, a tradition that began after Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

The Big Bang Theory spinoff was produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, a spinoff of the first within its series that Max created exclusively for streaming. The series delves into Stuart's life as he deals with his relationships and issues while operating his comic book shop.

He is accompanied by other franchise characters, such as Denise (Lauren Lapkus), his girlfriend; Bert (Brian Posehn), a geologist at Caltech; and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), Sheldon's archenemy. The characters introduce known dynamics from The Big Bang Theory into Stuart's life, and they are set to deliver humor and emotional moments.

Whereas Stuart was frequently depicted as a struggling protagonist in the first series—battling loneliness, money worries, and low self-esteem—his luck improved after he got to know Denise and became close friends with some of the main characters, such as Raj.

The new Big Bang Theory spinoff seeks to follow his journey, mixing comedy with resilience and self-improvement themes. The title, though, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, indicates that his misadventures and failures will continue to be at the heart of the show.

Scripted by Zak Penn (Ready Player One, Free Guy) and original series writers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the Big Bang Theory spinoff is set to keep the humor of its forerunners while venturing into new territory in Big Bang's universe. People are looking forward to Stuart's narrative, although opinions have been divided on whether this spin-off will measure up to its forebears' success.

