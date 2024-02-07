Kunal Nayyar opens up on The Big Bang Theory spinoff on Max, says it is "too soon"

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most popular CBS shows and Kunal Nayyar, who portrayed Raj Koothrappali in the series, has something to say about a spinoff for the show.

While The Big Bang Theory already has a popular spinoff/prequel series titled Young Sheldon, the creator of the show Chuck Lorre hinted at another spinoff series back in November 2023. After Warner Bros announced the news of a spinoff that will air on Max once it is produced, Lorre confirmed that the series was still in its "prenatal" stage.

Kunal Nayyar who rose to fame through the series recently commented on the spinoff in an exclusive interview with TVLine. He said "it's too soon" for him to reprise his role in any spinoff since it has only been four years since The Big Bang Theory concluded.

"Can you do a revival only four years after your show ends?" - Kunal Nayyar addresses how he thinks it is too soon for The Big Bang Theory to have a spinoff

The CBS sitcom gained massive popularity and introduced viewers to memorable characters like Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) among others.

A potential spinoff announced by Warner Bros back in 2023 raised hope among viewers. However, Kunal Nayyar stated in the interview that four years is too soon to continue with a spinoff since it would be like creating another season for the sitcom. He said:

"To be honest, it feels a little too soon. Can you do a [revival] only four years after your show ends? That’s not a reunion show; that’s just another season.”

While he has not heard anything about a potential plot or date of production for the spinoff, the actor also said that he would not rule out the possibility of an appearance in the spinoff. Talking about the potential spinoff during the interview, he also said:

"To be honest, I have not heard anything about this other than what the media has spun out. I’m not entirely sure what it’s about."

Creator Chuck Lorre confirmed a potential spinoff for the series and also stated in an interview with TVLine back in 2019 that a solid spinoff had failed to materialize. He said:

"Unless there was a creative reason to do it — a wonderfully, wonderfully creative reason to do it — than the only reason [to do it] is economics, and that’s not good enough."

There has been no tentative release date for its spinoff, and it is also unknown whether the original cast members will be part of the spinoff series or not.

While there is no concrete news about the plot or the details about the potential The Big Bang Theory spinoff, the prequel series Young Sheldon has fared extremely well and even got a spinoff show for itself which features Sheldon's elder brother Georgie. Young Sheldon has been a major success and is supposed to conclude with its seventh season which will premiere on February 15, 2024.

Kunal Nayyar will be seen reuniting with fellow The Big Bang Theory actor Melissa Rauch who plays the role of Bernadette in the series. Viewers can catch him on the Tuesday episode of Night Court that will air on NBC at 8:30/7:30c.