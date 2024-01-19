All 6 Young Sheldon seasons, ranked

Young Sheldon made its debut on CBS in 2017 as a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. It focused on the life of the beloved Sheldon Cooper as a young boy growing up in Texas. The series is narrated by Jim Parsons who plays the role of Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory, which fans thoroughly enjoyed. Iain Armitage slipped into the role of a young Sheldon. He took viewers by surprise with his performance as the younger version of the eccentric physicist fans loved and adored in The Big Bang Theory.

The show grew into something much more than just Sheldon's story over the seasons. The prequel extended its storytelling to include additional family members while recounting the tales of Sheldon in his early years. Nearly every member of Sheldon's family now has their own arc, with a few awaiting their conclusions in season seven.

Young Sheldon season seven is set to be the final season of the series and will be released on February 15, 2024.

Disclaimer: The ranking in the list is based on the writer's opinions.

Ranking All 6 Seasons of Young Sheldon (Worst to Best) before the release of Season 7

6) Season 3

The multiple narratives in Young Sheldon season 3 gave the season a chaotic, disjointed air. A more comedic episode would follow one that deals with a rather serious subject, giving the impression that the show was having an identity crisis.

However, the season did have some wonderful one-time events that fans appreciated. This included the Coopers' carnival trip and the start of Paige's decline following her parents' divorce.

All in all, it seemed haphazard. Although this was the first season where the series was drifting into a storyline set apart from The Big Bang Theory, the transitional phase left viewers wanting more.

5) Season 4

Young Sheldon season 4 was a mid-point between the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory and the series setting itself as a standalone show. Filmed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth season did a great job of providing compelling storytelling from Sheldon.

While this season was not great at maintaining continuity from earlier seasons, it did seize the chance to make multiple allusions to The Big Bang Theory. Amy (played by Mayim Bialik in the original series) made her debut in Season 4. She also revealed that Sheldon does indeed have a son named Leonard Cooper.

4) Season 5

After a fantastic fourth season that served as a narrative springboard for the fifth, CBS expanded the story for season five by focusing more on Sheldon's family. The show was in a transitional phase at this point because it had strayed from its basic idea of being merely Sheldon's origin narrative.

The season transitioned from being a light-hearted comedy and introduced more serious storylines like the suggestion that George Sr. might eventually cheat on Mary.

3) Season 2

Season 2 of the series continued with a familiar tone as what was seen in the opening season of the series. The season was hilarious and started to put a little more focus on other members of the cast.

Among with new storylines introduced, the Cooper parents deal with money problems, getting pregnant, and ultimately losing the child. The season two finale paid homage to The Big Bang Theory which was the highlight of the season.

2) Season 6

Season 6 is the highest-rated season of the series since it had finally established itself apart from just being a prequel show. Young Sheldon's sixth season features some of the strongest storytelling the show has ever had thanks to its original storylines, which are narratives that were never explored in The Big Bang Theory.

The year revolved around Mandy and Georgie's romance, but there were also Missy's and Paige's rebellious storylines. After Mary Cooper was expelled from her religion, she and George's marriage took several unforeseen detours, leading to a reunion of sorts too. The season also set up the precursor for the final season of the series which has viewers expecting a lot.

1) Season 1

The inaugural season of Young Sheldon was hilarious from the get-go and the introduction of Sheldon's family in Texas was done aptly. It stayed true to the original premise since it was treated solely as a prequel series in the first season.

Viewers were delighted to get a glimpse into Sheldon Cooper as a boy and finally get to see characters he talked about so much like his sister Missy and his MeeMaw, among others.

Young Sheldon Season 7 is scheduled to air on February 15, 2024.