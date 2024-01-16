5 big questions from the Big Bang Theory universe that Young Sheldon's spinoff needs to answer 

Young Sheldon is the spinoff of the popular CBS series The Big Bang Theory, featuring actor Iain Armitage as the younger version of Sheldon Cooper.

With the seventh season of the spinoff series set to be the final one, there is another spinoff in the works, which will focus on the life of Georgie (Sheldon's elder brother).

According to insiders, this new spinoff series will be based on the characters Georgie and Mandy from the Young Sheldon universe. The upcoming spinoff about Georgie holds promise as it will not only focus on the trajectory of his life but also provide a look into events discussed in The Big Bang Theory.

Georgie and Mandy's romance is among Young Sheldon's most inventive storylines. The couple first connected in season 5, and after learning they were unexpectedly pregnant, what had begun as a lighthearted relationship developed into something more. This spinoff should adhere to some canonical aspects established in The Big Bang Theory and will carry on Mandy and Georgie's journey.

5 Things from The Big Bang Theory that Young Sheldon spinoff may answer

1) Georgie stepping up and taking care of the family

In The Big Bang Theory, it was revealed that Georgie assumed the responsibility of caring for Missy and Sheldon when their father, George, was unwell and their mother, Mary, was tending to him during his final moments.

During season 6 of the spinoff series, viewers witnessed Georgie stepping up as a father to his child with Mandy and dedicating his time to his Meemaw's business (the laundromat, the video store, and the illegal gambling den). Thus, there is quite precedent to expect George to take on more responsibilities in his spinoff series.

2) The infidelity and demise of George Sr.

In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon revealed to Penny that he walked in on his father cheating with another woman in his parents' room and that George Sr. passed away a year later.

While Young Sheldon season 7 may address these events discussed in the original series, it is more likely that George Sr.'s demise and infidelity will be handled with more time since the story of the Cooper family will continue further with the new spinoff series.

3) Georgie and Sheldon falling out

Before Sheldon's wedding in The Big Bang Theory, it was revealed that he and his brother had a fall out and hadn't communicated for over ten years. Only Mary's insistence that she wouldn't go to the wedding without her eldest son present prompted them to make up.

As Sheldon had already moved out of Texas to start his post-graduate studies at Caltech, it was Georgie who stepped up to take care of the family after their father's death. Sheldon had never appreciated him for it, and this caused a rift between the brothers. This fallout may be explored in the upcoming spinoff series.

4) Georgie and his tire business

As mentioned in The Big Bang Theory, the oldest Cooper child had already made a name for himself as an entrepreneur, running Texas' biggest tire store network, Dr. Tire. Young Sheldon adhered to this storyline, establishing Georgie's preference for business from the beginning.

The introduction of Mandy's parents in season 6 of the spinoff series may have prepared the ground for the arrival of Dr. Tire. It appears that Jim and Audrey McCallister run a nearby tire store, which could be able to entice Georgie to venture further into the tire industry.

5) Georgie's marriage and subsequent divorce

Season 6 of Young Sheldon concluded with the announcement of Georgie and Mandy's engagement. However, it is known for a fact that Georgie does not stay married to Mandy, as it was revealed in The Big Bang Theory that Georgie would go on to have multiple wives.

Despite this, the fate of Mandy and Cece's relationship after their breakup remains unclear. It's uncertain if the upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff will address this by showing how they ended up reconciling in the past.

Young Sheldon season 7 is scheduled to premiere on February 15, 2024.