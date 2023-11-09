5 characters who will likely return for Young Sheldon Season 7 (& 5 who won't)

Season six's finale of Young Sheldon left plenty of loose ends, and fans are hoping that the writers will provide some answers in Young Sheldon season 7. Although there has been no confirmation as to the date for the release, it is speculated that the new season should come out sometime in mid-2024. The studio has also been tight-lipped about the direction the show will take in the upcoming season.

At the end of last season, Sheldon and Missy didn't part on good terms, and the narrative will likely explore that relationship in the upcoming season. And, since Georgie and Mandy got engaged in season 6, it is expected that viewers will get to see a lot more of the happy couple.

Even though there hasn't been any official confirmation yet, it has been reported that the lead cast will be reprising their roles in Young Sheldon season 7, along with some beloved recurring characters.

5 characters expected to play a part in Young Sheldon season 7

1) George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber)

The lead actors playing the Cooper family, namely Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Lance Barber, are set to reprise their roles in Young Sheldon season 7.

However, fans feel that George's character might not be around for much longer. Given how Sheldon mentioned that his father passed away when he was 14, it is likely that fans will have to say goodbye to the Cooper patriarch in Young Sheldon season 7.

2) Mandy (Emily Osment)

One relatively new character who will most likely return to the show is Mandy. Since she accepted Georgie's proposal in the last season, it is likely that their evolving relationship will play a considerable part in the narrative of Young Sheldon season 7.

Although it is unclear whether her relationship with Georgie will go the distance, fans should still be able to see more of the couple in Young Sheldon season 7.

3) Paige Swanson (McKenna Grace)

Paige is an important person in Sheldon's life. Even though he viewed her as a rival earlier, things start to change once he gets to know her. She was also one of the first people in his life who helped teach him how to listen to others.

In the last few appearances, it has been made obvious that Paige has been struggling, and while fans want her story to have a happy ending in Young Sheldon season 7, it is possible that might not be on the cards for the character.

4) Pastor Rob (Dan Byrd)

Pastor Rob has become a prominent character in the last few seasons, so fans assume he will play a part in Young Sheldon season 7. Not only is the character a big hit with the Cooper children, but he had also helped Mary in several instances when she needed it.

It isn't certain whether his relationship with Mary will evolve, but it would be interesting to see if anything does happen in Young Sheldon season 7.

5) Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman)

Brenda has had a very interesting character arc in the show. At first, she comes off as a bad-tempered person with few redeeming qualities. But with time, she started bonding with Mary and ended up helping the Cooper family in times of need. Brenda will likely continue to play a part in Young Sheldon season 7.

5 characters who may never come back

1) Althea Robinson (Vernee Watson)

Fans enjoyed seeing Vernee Watson in Young Sheldon after catching glimpses of her in The Big Bang Theory. Her character will be remembered for her witty comments in the pilot, wherein Leonard and Sheldon visit the High-IQ sperm bank. It is unlikely that her character will return in Young Sheldon season 7, but fans will surely be elated if the creators manage to squeeze her in.

2) Ira Rosenbloom (Richard Kind)

Out of all the characters in the show, Meemaw has been one of the most eye-opening ones for fans. Her active love life has consistently left Sheldon confused. Even though Sheldon rooted for Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) from the beginning, it was a treat to watch Ira do his best to win Meemaw's affection. But since the couple broke up, it is unlikely that fans will see the character return in Young Sheldon season 7.

3) Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick)

It is obvious that Sheldon knows more than most people around him, but his intelligence doesn't always make him the teacher's pet. In fact, Professor Boucher was not lenient with Sheldon at all, even when the young genius went out of his way to appease him. His beef with Professor Boucher may be one of the reasons why Sheldon hates engineering so much.

Due to the unfortunate death of the talented Lance Reddick, his character will not be included in upcoming episodes, including Young Sheldon season 7.

4) Vincent (Ray Liotta)

The show has made it quite obvious that Meemaw has a bit of a gambling problem, so it wasn't surprising when a bookie named Vincent lands up in a casino to ask her for the money she owes him.

Ray Liotta is known for playing tough guys and is plenty intimidating in the episode, but Meemaw, being her cunning self, leaves him to pick up her winning quarters from a slot machine. As the actor passed away last year, this moment in the show will be one that fans will always cherish.

5) Evelyn Ingram (Danielle Pinnock)

It was funny how Sheldon got along better with his teachers than his classmates, and his Math teacher, Evelyn Ingram, was one such example. Although she had a hard time teaching him, she appreciated how he pushed her to learn more every day to keep up with his expectations.

Since Sheldon will not be returning to high school in Young Sheldon season 7, it is unlikely that fans will get to see this spirited character again.

Although fans will have to wait for Young Sheldon season 7 to air, it is clear that the upcoming season will bring plenty of surprises and revelations to keep them on the edge of their seats with anticipation.