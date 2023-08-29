The timeline of George's death in Young Sheldon, explained

Young Sheldon is a spinoff of the hit CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon showcases the exploits of the boy genius, Sheldon Cooper, growing up with his family in East Texas.

Sheldon's father in the show, George Cooper Sr., is played by 50-year-old actor Lance Barber. He has been on the show since its premiere but fans might see the last of the character in season 7.

Those who have watched The Big Bang Theory are well aware that Sheldon's father died when he was still in his early teens. Although the show has been nothing but hilarious so far, things are going to get very serious, very soon. It certainly looks like the inevitable is going to happen in the next season.

Young Sheldon on CBS: When will George Cooper Sr. meet his demise? Timeline explored

If fans went by adult Sheldon's variation of his family's story, Geroge Cooper Sr. died when Sheldon was aged 14. In fact, the teenager even discovered that his father was having an affair.

Season 6, which aired from September 29, 2022, to May 18, 2023, saw the majority of its focus on the storyline between Sheldon's brother Georgie and his girlfriend, Mandy.

Together they had a baby and the whole season was spent exploring this arc. Fans were expecting adult Sheldon's story translated into visual form but the showrunners hardly shifted their focus from the new parents.

However, it makes complete sense for George to meet his tragic demise in season 7 of the show. Season 6 is set in the year 1993, when both Sheldon and his sister, Missy, are 13 years old. According to adult Sheldon Cooper, George's death was unexpected.

In Season six, Sheldon was seen watching Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's premiere, in the show's tenth episode. The movie premiered on January 3, 1993, a month before Sheldon and Missy's 14th birthday, which is on February 26.

George Cooper Sr.'s death is inevitable as the show has not just been renewed for a seventh season, but also seasons eight and night. As for George's affair that fans were expecting, they might finally get to see it in the upcoming season.

Seeds of the patriarch's infidelity had already been planted in the earlier seasons of the show when he met with his neighbor Brenta in secret. Even though nothing happened, this was enough to let fans know that George was not entirely loyal to his wife/Sheldon's mother, Mary Cooper.

Young Sheldon synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Young Sheldon reads:

"For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king.

It continues:

And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand."

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and several others.