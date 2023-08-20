The Big Bang Theory: How does George's cheating relate to Sheldon's habit of knocking on Penny's door thrice? Explained

With its quirky characters and clever comedy, The Big Bang Theory captured viewers' attention around the world. Sheldon Cooper's distinctive door-knocking style stood out as a defining characteristic among its numerous eccentrics. However, the writers of the series gradually revealed that this seemingly innocent practice concealed a heartbreaking story of childhood tragedy.

Moreover, the complicated circumstances of the illicit relations involving George Cooper, which was hinted in the sequel, Young Sheldon, have generated interest as well as mystery among viewers. As such, Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory fans would be shocked to learn of the terrible link between George's cheating and Sheldon's unusual knock.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for The Big Bang Theory and the character fates mentioned therein.

The Big Bang Theory: The origins of Sheldon's signature knock and George's cheating scandal

Sheldon's most well-known bizarre behavior was how he knocked on doors to introduce himself. He would knock on a door three times, say the person's name, knock three more times, say the person's name, and repeat the pattern a third time before entering the place rather than knocking once and waiting for a response. Although the strange knocking sequence first appeared to be simply another of Sheldon's eccentrics, it actually had a complex and terrible beginning.

His knock was an important aspect of the show from the beginning of The Big Bang Theory, but it wasn't until season 10 that everyone was given an explanation. Sheldon reveals to Penny in the fifth episode that knocking three times is a result of his teenage trauma. He also claimed that he did not knock long enough for his father, George, and his mistress to put on their clothes before he discovered his father cheating on his mother.

The further knocks are meant to allow a person enough time to put their trousers on, Sheldon continued, adding that the first three knocks are customary. He then said that he kept his father's affair a secret from everyone, which is why Mary Cooper, his mother, was likely unaware of it.

Despite being a genius, Sheldon turned out to be one of the most complicated and gullible characters in The Big Bang Theory. While he was open about how terrible his upbringing in Galveston, Texas, had been, he also withheld details about how flawed his family was. The reason behind his peculiar knock was one of the biggest revelations of the entire series, and he waited years to tell his Penny and others about some of the more horrific events in his life.

George’s affair in Young Sheldon

While season 6 of Young Sheldon has wrapped up and the affair is yet to be seen, The Big Bang Theory has confirmed that George did cheat on Mary. Brenda and Mary had a talk, and it seemed the former might not have been his mistress. When Mary and Brenda's relationship reaches its breaking point in Young Sheldon episode 17, Mary ditches her job at the bowling place and walks out, while Brenda chases her. The latter even defends herself after Mary accuses her of having an affair with George.

The two make up, and based on Brenda's response, it's possible that she isn't George's mistress unless she lied to Mary to make things easier. However, Mary and George had started to talk about having extramarital affairs by then.

In episode 14, when Mandy gives birth, Brenda and Pastor Rob happen to show up at the hospital, which results in Mary and George inquiring about one other's relationships. It's important to note that Young Sheldon is using Pastor Rob and Mary's relationship as a sort of excuse for George's past misconduct with Mary.

So, even though George did cheat on Mary, The Big Bang Theory proved it since Young Sheldon seems to be gravely misrepresenting the situation. The only other signs of a potential affair are hidden signals in George's actions. One of the clues is that he is almost absent in episode 18 of Young Sheldon season 6 and leaves no trail of his movements, suggesting that he could be out and about with his lover.

Therefore, despite the fact that George Sr.'s affair hasn't occurred on-screen in Young Sheldon, season 7 is certain to make the infidelity scandal public. This may result in a shocking discovery for the Cooper family, providing conclusive evidence that George did cheat on his wife.