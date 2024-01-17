Will George die in Young Sheldon season 7? The Big Bang Theory spinoff may be gearing up to deal with tragedy

Young Sheldon Season 7 is the much-awaited series finale to the popular The Big Bang Theory spinoff series.

When it premiered in 2017, the series focused primarily on a young version of the popular Sheldon Cooper. But as the show progressed, it delved more into the lives of the supporting cast and showed the intricacies within the Cooper family.

The way the prequel portrayed Sheldon's unusual upbringing and family relationships captivated viewers. Because it concentrated on the problems Sheldon had as a young prodigy and the hardships his family suffered, Young Sheldon also became a relatable show for many. The fact that the show became CBS' top comedy for 2022-23 attests to its success.

Viewers are awaiting one of the most defining moments in Sheldon's life, which would be the untimely demise of his father. In The Big Bang Theory, an adult Sheldon shared with Penny how he lost his father at a young age.

It's anticipated that the event could take place in the final season of the series.

Young Sheldon Season 7 - George Cooper might die in the final season of the series

There aren't many plot specifics available for Young Sheldon season 7, but co-creator Chuck Lorre recently discussed the show's choice to end despite its ongoing appeal.

Unexpectedly, The Big Bang Theory prequel was canceled after becoming the most popular sitcom on television and reaching record-breaking viewership in season 6.

However, Lorre and his group feel that covering Sheldon's journey up until the age of 15 will provide Season 7 with more than enough material. However, one of the most important storylines to cover would be the demise of the Cooper patriarch George Cooper.

Sheldon's father is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Big Bang Theory spinoff. He was long dead before the original show's events began. He's the only Cooper family member who never made a physical appearance in the nerd-centric sitcom.

Nevertheless, Sheldon and Mary frequently shared stories about him when he was living in Texas. So, he was already a well-established character when Lance Barber appeared in the series in 2017.

It's also previously known that George's death was caused by weight-related problems, including cardiac problems.

Young Sheldon has remained true to its portrayal of George, supporting the parent show's theory of his cause of death. In the prequel, George Cooper is frequently shown drinking beer and is hospitalized due to health problems. This portrayal sets up Season 7 with the reason for his demise.

George's death might even be omitted by the Young Sheldon creative team. That would preserve the comedy tone of the program, but the death of the family patriarch would cause the prequel to take a darker, more somber turn.

Another choice for screenwriters is to have Jim Parsons tell the story of George Sr.'s death, instead of showing the actual incident.

Season 7's timeframe allows for the family comedy to address George's death, if not demand it. The reasons for his death are still unknown, but the effects are widely understood.

The series has a track record of sticking to the Big Bang Theory's established plots.

It remains to be seen if producers and writers decide to follow suit in light of George Sr.'s death. Young Sheldon season 7 is slated to premiere on February 15, 2024, with the season finale falling on May 16, 2024.