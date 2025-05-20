I never paid attention to Phoebe’s odd moments—until this Friends theory connected the dots

Friends is one of the most recognized TV shows of all time and it has only grown more popular since it became available for streaming. Throughout the series, viewers saw the six main characters frequently pair off and hook up with each other. In fact, Monica and Chandler got married, and Rachel got off the plane to be with Ross.

Over the years, Friends has gained a massive fan following, sparking numerous fan theories aimed at explaining plot holes and lingering mysteries. One such theory is that Phoebe was in love with Chandler or at least had a crush on him.

I had often found some of Phobe's interactions with Chandler or her reactions to Chandler and Monica's relationship odd, but this fan theory puts things into perspective. Throughout Friends, there were quite a few instances when Phoebe seemed to be interfering with Monica and Chandler's relationship.

Phoebe tried to sabotage Chandler and Monica's relationship in Friends

When Phoebe first learned that Chandler and Monica were dating, she was so excited to make them reveal their secret relationship that she tried to seduce Chandler. Phoebe seemed to be doing it for fun, but she might have had other intentions.

Then, when they were going to Las Vegas, Phoebe let out the secret that Monica had had dinner with Richard in front of Chandler, which affected Monica and Chandler's relationship negatively.

While the couple was planning their wedding, Phoebe brought up the fact that Monica actually wanted to sleep with Joey that night when she and Chandler hooked up in London.

Although Monica and Chandler were together, Phoebe introuduced the former to her "soulmate". Then, several months later, Phoebe revealed that Monica had a male stripper at her bachelorette party in front of Chandler. This was rather surprising because Phoebe knew Monica and Chandler had agreed to not have any strippers at their parties.

She also wrote a book in which she detailed everything that Chandler and Monica had done, which resulted in tension between the three of them. It was as though Phoebe was trying really hard to make the two break up by unveiling secrets that would hurt their sentiments.

There was another sequence when Phoebe and Chandler were trying to pick an engagement ring for Monica. Phoebe had put the ring in her mouth first and handed it to Chandler when Monica went away, but then Monica came back and Chandler hid it in his mouth. So, Phoebe commented:

"It's like we're kissing."

What if Phoebe thought Chandler was undeserving of Monica in Friends?

While the theory of Phoebe being in love with Chandler makes sense, there is another angle to Phoebe being insensitive towards Chandler and Monica's relationship. Phoebe often insinuated to Monica that Chandler was beneath her so maybe she thought that Monica deserved better.

By constantly trying to sabotage their relationship, Phoebe might have hoped that Chandler might break up with Monica. This might be also why Phoebe introduced Monica to another guy although she was already dating Chandler.

Perhaps Phoebe only wanted Chandler and Monica to break up because she believed that Monica deserved better. However, in doing so, she certainly did not appear to be a good friend to Monica.

That said, Phoebe was the most outspoken character out of the six friends. So, there is a good chance that Phoebe was just being, well, Phoebe and did not really think about the consequences of her actions.

Friends is available to stream on Netflix.

