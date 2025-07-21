Tyler, the Creator releases "Don't Tap The Glass" album: Tracklist and everything to know 

Tyler, the Creator released his latest studio album, Don't Tap the Glass, on Monday, July 21, 2025. This 10-track project was dropped just a few months after the rapper dropped his previous album, Chromakopia, in October 2024. Tyler had been sharing hints about the album's release on social media for the past week.Don't Tap the Glass features guest appearances from several notable artists, including Baby Keem, Pharrell Williams, and Busta Rhymes. The ten tracks from the recently released album are:Big Poe Sugar on My Tongue Sucka Free Mommanem Stop Playing With Me Ring Ring Ring Don't Tap That Glass / Tweakin' Don't You Worry Baby I'll Take Care of You Tell Me What It Is The rapper also released a statement related to his latest album on X on July 21, 2025, in which he talked about a listening party that was arranged for this album in particular. Describing the event as one of the &quot;greatest nights of my life&quot;, Tyler stated that people danced their hearts out. In the statement, the rapper wrote:&quot;I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed... It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time.&quot;He further remarked:&quot;No phones allowed. No cameras. Just speakers and a sweatbox. Everyone was dancing, moving, expressing, sweating. It was truly beautiful...&quot;Tyler additionally said that he played the album twice, and the energy among the crowd seemed to be rising each time. According to him, a sense of &quot;freedom&quot; was spreading all across the room. He further suggested that to feel the actual essence and spirit of the album, one had to be involved in some kind of movement.Everything to know about Tyler, the Creator's latest album Don't Tap The Glass Tyler, the Creator's latest album release has created a buzz across the internet. According to reports by Variety, the opening track Big Poe, reportedly features Pharrell Williams. The track has further sampled Pass the Courvoisier Part II, a 2001 track by Busta Rhymes, featuring Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs.The outlet reported that the rapper announced the album recently, on Friday, July 19, 2025. He also launched merchandise on the official Golf Wang website. According to Variety, Tyler, the Creator, had been teasing the new album through Easter eggs in his recent concerts.During a show in Brooklyn, the camera focused on a stack of records, one of which was labeled &quot;Don't Tap The Glass.&quot; Most fans reportedly noticed the clue but only connected the dots after the sudden release. According to reports, the rapper had been teasing on social media that something was coming on Monday. However, he never explicitly revealed that it would be his ninth studio album.Tyler, the Creator's latest album arrived much like his previous release, Chromakopia, without a lengthy rollout. In a July 19 article, The Hollywood Reporter speculated that the new album would be released on a Monday, noting that the rapper has previously spoken against the usual trend of dropping albums on Fridays.For the unversed, in 2023, Tyler, the Creator told Canadian journalist Nardwuar:&quot;I think we should put music out again on Tuesdays instead of Fridays, for some reasons. My reasoning is, I know people think because of the weekend, they can listen to stuff and the streams go up.&quot;Tyler further said:&quot;And the streaming people are like, 'Oh, the streams go up on the weekend!' But I think it's a lot of passive listening, at parties or people get the time to go to the gym, so they're not really listening.&quot;The outlet also pointed out that Tyler, the Creator, had dropped Chromakopia on a Monday. As aforementioned, a listening party for the album was also arranged in Los Angeles for $5 on Sunday, July 20. The fans attending the event became some of the first to experience the music before its official release.Tyler, the Creator had dropped a music video for one of the songs from the albumTyler, the Creator, also released a music video for one of the tracks from the recently released album, Don't Tap The Glass. The music video for the track Stop Playing With Me has already received more than 840K views and over 150K likes on YouTube at the time of this writing.The music video also features celebrities like Pusha T, Malice, and LeBron James. Fans seemed elated with the album's surprise release, and many expressed how much they enjoyed the music.