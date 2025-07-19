  • home icon
  "No gimmicks. No rollout. Just good music"— Netizens react as Tyler, the Creator is set to release new album 'Don't Tap the Glass' on Monday

“No gimmicks. No rollout. Just good music”— Netizens react as Tyler, the Creator is set to release new album ‘Don’t Tap the Glass’ on Monday

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 19, 2025 07:22 GMT
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)

Tyler, the Creator is set to drop his new album, Don't Tap the Glass. It will be released on Monday, July 21, and will be his ninth studio album.

Tyler, the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, has been dropping hints on his Instagram account for three days now. He's been sharing some random images with "July 21st" in the foreground.

However, on Friday, July 18, while performing in Brooklyn, the rapper shouted the name of his new album. An installation also showed the album cover with Don't Tap the Glass written over it.

Fans online have reacted to the news, as one X user wrote:

"No gimmicks. No rollout. Just good music."
"tyler clearly wasn’t too thrilled about GNX outshining chromakopia… now he’s letting y’all know who really sets the standard. “don’t tap the glass” finna be another victory lap," another wrote.
"My favorite thing about Tyler The Creator is how he just gets straight to dropping the album. No gimmicks or rollout. I respect that," another commented.
Many fans shared their excitement about seeing multiple artists releasing new albums this summer.

"This is the most stacked month for music wtfffff," one user wrote.
"Summer 2025 might just be the greatest summer EVER!!!" another commented.
"We’re on an incredible rap run. Can’t wait to see what this Tyler era will sound like," another wrote.

Clipse released Let God Sort 'Em Out earlier this month. The likes of Kanye West and Tame Impala have also announced the release of their new albums in the coming months.

Tyler, the Creator on the success of his previous album, Chromakopia

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

The rapper's last album was Chromakopia, which was released on October 28, 2024. It earned great reviews and even reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and in nine countries. It featured the likes of Doechii, Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, and more.

Tyler, the Creator is on tour with the album and is currently performing in the United States. In an interview with Vogue, published on May 28, the rapper spoke about Chromakopia's success, saying:

“I’m happy that people like it. The number one thing is awesome. The fact the shows are doing well is the real thing. That’s what people don’t talk about. Folks get number one and couldn’t sell 10 tickets to a show.”
He added:

“I’m art first, but I’m not an idiot. Some people would be like, ‘Oh I don’t care [about the charts].’ But bro, this is still a business.”

Tyler, the Creator concluded his four-night run in New York on Friday, July 18. He will continue with the Chromakopia tour in North America before moving to Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand before concluding in the Philippines in September.

He will now hope for similar acclaim for his upcoming album, Don't Tap the Glass. The album's merchandise is already available as an LP or on CDs through the rapper's Golf Wang website. It features vinyls, t-shirts, and more.

