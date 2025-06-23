"Everybody with a mic is crazy"- Tyler, the Creator explains why podcasts should be banned while naming two which are "in the right direction"

American rapper Tyler, the Creator, recently appeared in an interview with The Cut where he expressed frustration about today's podcast space, noting how it gives a platform to people without valuable contributions.

Referring to his past remarks about banning podcasts, the interviewer asked the See You Again rapper if there were any podcast platforms he enjoys, during the interview on June 20.

"You've talked a lot about wanting to ban podcasts; are there any you listen to?" the interviewer asked the rapper.

The rapper criticized podcasters who give attention to people who don’t know what they’re talking about and just want to be “loud and wrong.” He added that many “stupid people” end up following them.

He argued that people with real skills and talents, like electricians, drummers, painters, and teachers, are being overlooked, adding,

"Everybody with a mic is crazy. I just think that sh*t is gross."

However, Tyler, the Creator expressed admiration for Deante Kyle from the Grits & Eggs podcast and The Cutting Room Floor, calling both "sick" and headed in the "right direction."

The interviewer's comments about Tyler's past remarks on banning podcasts stem from various interviews where the rapper had expressed similar views.

For instance, in a Billboard interview on November 20, 2024, the Earthquake rapper claimed that if he were to become the president of the United States, he would take microphones away from podcasters.

"If I was president, the first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from n***as," the rapper said.

Tyler, the Creator slams modern interview culture, claiming people "feed" into gossip

In an interview with Nardwuar published on November 17, 2023, Tyler, the Creator expressed his strong passion for music, saying that he could talk about it all day.

However, he stated that when artists like him express their love for their art, people often find it annoying.

"I'll be like, 'oh this is recorded at this studio, this is track, this came out this year,' and it could probably be annoying. But we're at a point where a musician, who you know for music, is being interviewed on a platform about music, talking in detail about music, his passion, and what he's known for, and people are like, 'Why does he keep doing that?'"

On the contrary, Tyler explained that if he were to share something "gossipy" or controversial instead, it would likely attract much more attention and people would "feed into it."

"But you know, if I was on here gossiping or talking about so and so who got beefed, oh man, it's people will feed into it."

Tyler, the Creator, further pointed out the irony, noting that people act surprised when artists release their albums and they don't sell out, even though no one talks about their music in the first place.

"We need to get back to talking about music, we need to stop f****ng going sneaker shopping or f ****ng deep throating hot wings for an hour, like talk about your album, talk about music, talk about the 15 songs that you guys have spent time to get mixed and mastered and put your heart into and produced."

Born on March 6, 1991, Tyler, the Creator has been reportedly dating model Reign Judge since 2021. However, they have not made any official remarks about their relationship.

