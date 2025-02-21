Tyler, The Creator, recently expressed his happiness as ASAP Rocky was declared innocent in his gun assault case on February 18. On Tuesday, while performing live during a stop in Los Angeles on his Chromakopia World Tour, Tyler was informed of the verdict. In the viral videos from the show, he could be seen getting excited and telling the concertgoers:

Ad

"I almost passed out when they read the verdict that my brother Rocky is not guilty.. That's a testament to watch who y'all keep around you. ’Cause ni*gas be jealous..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Bum-a*s, loser-a*s, b*tch-a*s ni*gas that want to tear you down. I'm so grateful for my muthaf*ckin brothers. I done had the same friends for almost muthaf*ckin 20 years. I love y'all ni*gas so much."

Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun after an alleged November 2021 incident in which a former acquaintance claimed that the rapper shot at him in Hollywood.

Ad

ASAP Rocky’s friends expressed happiness with the court verdict which declared him “not guilty”

ASAP Rocky is now free (Image via Getty Images)

Tyler's first response to the verdict was to share a photo of Rocky hugging his attorney, Joe Tacopina, on his Instagram Stories after the final court verdict. He discussed the incident with the audience at his Chromakopia World Tour stop in Los Angeles the following evening.

Ad

During his Tuesday's performance at the same show, Tyler added:

“I know I say it in 80 songs… But when I tell ni*gas don't call me brother, don't call me twin, don't call me king. I'm not friends with these ni*gas because they are weird and they wanna see you down..."

He further continued:

"So shout out to my muthaf*ckin brothers that's here. I love y'all to death. Shout out Rocky. I love you, ni*ga. My ni*ga free. Yes sir."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per Hot New Hiphop's February 20 report, despite their initial sour relationship, over the years, Tyler and Rocky have developed a strong connection that occasionally manifests on social media via videos that feature the two rappers. For context, Tyler and ASAP Rocky bonded around 2016.

This came after allegations of conflict between Odd Future and the ASAP Mob. These were Tyler and Rocky's gang, respectively. They later collaborated on projects including Telephone Calls, Who Dat Boy, Potato Salad, WHARF TALK, See You Again, and more, showcasing their professional partnership and friendship.

Ad

Tyler expressed his joy after ASAP Rocky was found "not guilty" at the trial, which began on January 24 and ended on Friday, February 14. The New York rapper was exonerated of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic pistol.

On Tuesday, February 18, the jury convened to deliberate, and after almost three hours, they reached a verdict. The second "not guilty" verdict was read slowly by Judge Mark Arnold.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As a result of the verdict, ASAP Rocky escaped a term of over 20 years in jail. His other friends also backed him up. In the closing arguments, Rocky's colleagues, ASAP Twelvyy and ASAP Lou, supported his attorney Joe Tacopina's claim.

On the eve of trial, the prosecution offered a guilty plea to one count with only six months in prison, probation, and other conditions, but ASAP Rocky refused to take the deal. Additionally, as per Associated Press' February 20 report, following the trial, ASAP Rocky stated that:

Ad

"This whole experience has been crazy for the past 4 years… I'm thankful and it's blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y'all."

Four years after ASAP Rocky was arrested in April 2022 for allegedly shooting Relli, a longtime ASAP crew member, the ultimate decision was made. As per the same outlet, according to ASAP Rocky and his legal team, the rapper was carrying a toy gun for protection.

Ad

However, according to Relli, Rocky allegedly shot the gun at him, and one of the bullets did not seriously injure him other than grazing his knuckle.

On the other hand, Rihanna has not yet responded to the entire situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback