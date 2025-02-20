"INSANE ROLLOUT NGL" — Internet reacts to A$AP Rocky celebrating not guilty verdict by teasing the release of his upcoming album 'DON'T BE DUMB'

On February 18, 2025, rapper A$AP Rocky was acquitted by the jury in a case, wherein he was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend A$AP Relli during an altercation in November 2021.

While Rocky's in-court celebration of rushing to embrace his family after the verdict has gone viral, the rapper also celebrated out of the courtroom by teasing the release of his anticipated album. On February 19, 2025, the rapper tweeted:

"DON’T BE DUMB"

Don't Be Dumb was slated for release in August 2024 after being announced during Paris Fashion Week in June 2024. However, it was followed by a series of delays and got postponed to an unspecified fall release date. In August 2024, fans who were waiting for the album got to know of the delay when pre-orders for Don't Be Dumb's vinyl edition were canceled, hinting at a pushed-back release.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their feelings at A$AP Rocky teasing his album once again. Commenting on the rapper's tweet with 4.4 million views, as of this writing, an X user tweeted:

"INSANE ROLLOUT NGL"

"Bro beat the case and finna lock in" an X user commented.

"DON'T BE DUMB AND MISS OUT ON THIS PERFECT ALBUM ROLLOUT OPPORTUNITY !" another X user mentioned.

"Been a Rocky moment now drop the album ASAP," an internet user stated.

Additionally, fans of the rapper encouraged him to release the album, with some posting creative tweets for the same.

"Drop the album. You can have two things drop this February, your charges and your album," an X user tweeted.

"Asap Rocky album before GTA 6," a netizen commented.

"DROP THE ALBUM!! NO MORE EXCUSES THIS TIME," another netizen mentioned.

"...to be a free man talking to y’all": A$AP Rocky expresses gratitude in post-verdict presser

After the 3-week long legal proceedings wrapped up in his favor, A$AP Rocky expressed his gratitude to the jurors in a post-verdict presser.

“First of all, we want to thank God... We really want to thank the jury for making the right decision … We’re blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all,” the rapper said.

Additionally, in an interview with Extra after the verdict, A$AP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina shared that Rocky and his beau Rihanna jokingly promised to name their next child after the attorney.

“Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe',” the lawyer said.

A$AP Rocky was overjoyed when he was declared victorious in his legal battle and he sprinted to the defendant's stand as soon as the not-guilty verdict was read out. He jumped over the courtroom railing and embraced his family. Celebrating the verdict, the rapper's partner Rihanna took to Instagram Stories on February 18, 2025, and wrote:

“THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!”

Rocky was arrested at a Los Angeles International Airport in April 2022 after being accused of firing a handgun at A$AP Relli twice. The rapper faced two counts of felony assault with a firearm, and his not-guilty verdict was celebrated by rappers 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West as well.

