From Kanye West to Nicki Minaj: Hip-hop community reacts to A$AP Rocky's legal victory

The hip-hop community has expressed support and celebration following A$AP Rocky's recent legal victory.

Ad

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky—born Rakim Athelaston Mayers—were present at the final hearing of the felony assault charge he was facing, which concluded with a legal victory for the rapper.

The case stemmed from a shooting incident in Hollywood in 2021, where A$AP Rocky faced two counts of assault. After a month-long trial, he was acquitted of all charges.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the wake of this significant legal win, prominent figures from the hip-hop community, including Kanye West, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Papoose, and others, voiced their support and praised the rapper for his victory.

A$AP Rocky's legal victory draws reactions from hip-hop legends:

On February 18, 2025, following A$AP Rocky's legal victory in the case involving two felony assault charges related to a November 6, 2021, shooting in Hollywood with former friend A$AP Relli, numerous artists from the hip-hop community expressed their support for the rapper.

Ad

1. Kanye West:

Kanye West on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@ye)

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, American rapper and record producer Kanye West, also known as Ye, paid tribute to A$AP Rocky's legal victory by posting a black-and-white image of the rapper on his Instagram.

Ad

The photo, taken on the final day of the hearing in which Rocky secured his victory, shows him wearing spectacles and looking serious. Kanye's caption was simple, featuring only a praying hands emoji to express his support —

"🙏🏿," Ye captioned.

2. Nicki Minaj:

Nicki Minaj posted on Story (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, known professionally as Nicki Minaj, also celebrated the Harlem-born artist's legal victory by sharing a post on her Instagram story.

Ad

The story featured a picture of Rocky alongside his wife, Rihanna, and their two children, RZA and Riot. The family appeared joyful in the photo, and Minaj captioned the post with a message of gratitude, thanking the Divine for the positive outcome —

"To God be the glory," Minaj captioned.

3. 50 Cent:

Ad

50 Cent also acknowledged A$AP Rocky's legal victory by sharing a post on his Instagram. The post featured a picture of Rocky from his 2023 Met Gala appearance, where he wore a conventional look paired with a red checkered skirt, blue denim jeans, and a black coat, accessorized heavily.

In his caption, 50 Cent expressed his belief in the Harlem-born artist's innocence, suggesting that he had always known the rapper was innocent —

"Not Guilty I told 🥷🏾's I would bet 500,000 K he gonna beat it when ASAP Tellie started getting tired of telling 5 days straight 💣BOOM💨 Now stay sucker free!," 50 wrote.

Ad

4. Papoose:

Ad

American rapper and renowned freestyle artist Papoose also supported A$AP Rocky's legal victory, sharing his joy upon hearing the verdict. In a post on Instagram, Papoose conveyed his happiness for Rocky's acquittal and offered prayers for the rapper.

The post included a short video of Rocky in court, embracing his family after the judge announced the decision. Papoose captioned the video with a heartfelt message, reflecting his support and relief over the outcome —

Ad

"I know on the internet everything is a joke. But man I'm so happy for this dude. Peace to Asap & his family! God is good! 🤲🏾" Papoose wrote.

5. Rihanna:

Rihanna wrote on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@badgalriri)

Naturally, A$AP Rocky's wife, Rihanna, celebrated her husband's success. On February 18, 2025, she took to her Instagram story to express her gratitude, acknowledging her faith.

Ad

Through her post, Rihanna shared her appreciation for the positive outcome, further showing her support for Rocky during this significant moment —

"THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!" the singer wrote.

As previously mentioned, Rocky faced two felony assault charges stemming from a shooting on November 6, 2021, in Hollywood involving his former friend, A$AP Relli.

After three weeks of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict on February 14, 2025, finding the Harlem-born artist not guilty. The ruling was publicly announced on Tuesday.

Following the verdict, A$AP Rocky expressed his gratitude, thanking the judges for their decision. His attorney, Joe Tacopina, also celebrated the victory outside the courtroom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback