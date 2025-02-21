A$AP Relli drops 3-word response for people "gossiping" about him after the acquittal of A$AP Rocky

Following the trial verdict of A$AP Rocky on February 19, A$AP Relli spoke up about it in an Instagram story on Thursday, claiming that he is unfazed by the public opinion of him with a three-word response:

"I don't care"

A$AP Relli, born Terell Ephron, filed a civil lawsuit against A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, on August 10, 2022, suing him for assault, battery, and emotional distress.

A$AP Rocky, who faced two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, pleaded not guilty to the allegations. He was ultimately acquitted by the jurors in the absence of any concrete evidence. If found guilty, Mayers would face up to 24 years in prison.

A$AP Relli slams people for "gossiping" in his Instagram story

Verdict Reached In The People Of The State Of California Vs. Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky - Source: Getty

Addressing the public criticism following A$AP Rocky's acquittal, A$AP Relli slammed people for "gossiping," writing:

"Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life, hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me... I don’t care. Your existence doesn’t add any value in my life."

Relli's lawsuit stemmed from an incident on November 6, 2021, when he allegedly confronted the Peso rapper outside a hotel, just a block away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As the two got into a disagreement, tensions escalated when A$AP Rocky allegedly pulled out a loaded weapon on Relli, threatening to "shoot and kill" him. As Relli began to walk away, Rocky allegedly opened fire on Hollywood street, with one bullet grazing Relli's knuckles, resulting in injury.

The trial, originally scheduled for November 2024, was postponed to allow Rocky to headline the Rolling Loud show in Thailand. It finally went to court on January 24, 2025.

On February 15, Joe Tacopina, Rocky's attorney, delivered his closing statement, portraying Relli as the aggressor and an unreliable liar. Meanwhile, Rocky chose not to testify, waiving his right to take a stand.

However, after reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, no footage of a firearm being discharged was found, leading to the Brand New Guy rapper's acquittal.

Rocky and Relli were childhood friends who met in high school and later joined the same hip-hop collective, the New York-based A$AP Mob. However, their friendship faded as Mayer's music career took off after the release of his debut mixtape in 2011.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are planning to spend some quality family time after the trial

As soon as A$AP Rocky heard his "not guilty" verdict in the courtroom, he immediately leaped into the arms of his longtime partner, Rihanna. Following the verdict, a source told PEOPLE magazine that the couple is now ready to shift their focus to family, turning their attention to sons RZA and Riot.

The source said:

"They have lived in this stressful bubble for the past month. It’s been all about the trial. They are planning a family trip with the kids to spend some quality family time and to get their minds in a better place."

Throughout the trial, the Umbrella singer remained by Mayers' side, attending every hearing and even bringing their songs to support him during their closing statements on February 13.

Following the high-profile case, Joe Tacopina, Mayers' attorney, joked that the couple had promised to name their next baby after him, saying, "Listen, our next baby [is] A$AP Joe."

