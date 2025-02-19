"How do you think it feels?" — Rihanna shuts down obvious questions outside the courtroom after A$AP Rocky's legal win

Rihanna made headlines again — not for her chart-topping hits but for her no-nonsense response to the media outside a courtroom following A$AP Rocky's recent legal victory.

Ad

On February 18, 2025, Barbadian singer Rihanna and her husband, A$AP Rocky, were seen outside the courtroom following their legal victory in a high-profile firearm case.

As fans and media reporters eagerly called out to the couple, asking how they felt about the outcome, the Barbadian singer responded with a rhetorical question.

"How do you think it feels?" Rihanna said.

The case stemmed from a 2021 Hollywood shooting in which A$AP Rocky faced two counts of assault. Following a month-long trial, he was acquitted of all charges.

Ad

Trending

Rihanna's sharp reply to the press following A$AP Rocky's acquittal

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Rihanna and her husband, A$AP Rocky, attended the final hearing of his firearm case, which resulted in a legal victory for the rapper.

Later, a clip shared on X by @gabgonebad showed the Barbadian singer standing beside her husband, surrounded by a crowd of media personnel. In the background, several women—possibly fans or reporters—cheered and asked how she felt following the verdict.

In response, Rihanna glanced back, gestured for silence with her hand, and implied that the answer was obvious—they were feeling good.

Ad

Rihanna was seen wearing a grey and white striped button-down shirt layered under a dark grey woollen coat, accessorized with chunky black sunglasses and her signature bold red lips. The rapper opted for a blue small-checkered formal shirt, a darker blue striped jacket, and a grey tie to complete his look.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, faced two felony assault charges for a November 6, 2021, shooting in Hollywood involving former friend A$AP Relli.

Once close members of the A$AP rap collective, their relationship soured after individual success. The jury could acquit Rocky if they believed he fired blanks from a prop gun for security or acted in self-defense.

Ultimately, the jury, consisting of seven women and five men, deliberated for three weeks before reaching a verdict. They concluded their discussions on Friday, February 14, 2025, and the final ruling—finding A$AP Rocky not guilty—was publicly announced on Tuesday.

Ad

The singer posted on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@badgalriri)

Throughout the trial, the singer attended multiple hearings and was present for the final arguments, bringing along the couple's two toddler sons.

Ad

Viral videos captured the emotional moment when the judge announced the verdict—A$AP Rocky broke down in tears and rushed to embrace the Barbadian singer, who was also visibly emotional. Had he been convicted, the rapper faced a potential 24-year prison sentence.

On February 18, 2025, expressing her gratitude, Rihanna took to Instagram, where she posted a story acknowledging her faith —

"THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!" the singer wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, A$AP Rocky has not made a formal public statement. However, he expressed gratitude toward the judge and jury in the courtroom.

On February 19, 2025, he posted a cryptic tweet on X—"DON'T BE DUMB. " The meaning behind his statement remains unclear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback