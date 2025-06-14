  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Someone tell me this is fake": Fans react as MrBeast appears in music video for Mariah Carey's new song

"Someone tell me this is fake": Fans react as MrBeast appears in music video for Mariah Carey's new song

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jun 14, 2025 20:58 GMT
MrBeast made a surprise appearance in Mariah Carey
MrBeast made a surprise appearance in Mariah Carey's new music video on YouTube (image via Mariah Carey/YouTube)

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" made a cameo appearance in pop icon Mariah Carey's recently released official music video for her song Type Dangerous. The video was posted on YouTube on June 14, 2025, and hit over 40,000 views within an hour.

Ad

MrBeast's appearance in the video has sparked a variety of reactions online, with many netizens expressing how they feel seeing the YouTube's most subscribed creator make a surprise appearance in the pop star's music video.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With a clip of MrBeast's cameo being uploaded on X, many users could not believe it to be true:

"Please someone tell me this is fake. I don't think I can survive this level of cringe if this is real," wrote X user @ANoNameXworker
"Please tell me this is ai made," wrote X user @theruthisama
"Ai Jimmy is too hot," wrote X user @WrinklessBrain
Ad

On the other side, many X users found the Kansas native's appearance to be funny, owing to its unforeseen nature:

"This is so f**king goofy," wrote X user @jmoney32199
"This is f**king hilarious," wrote X user @echo2earth

What is the premise of Mariah Carey's new music video featuring MrBeast?

The new music video by Mariah Carey for Type Dangerous showcases Mariah Carey interacting with different characters, including a "Mr. Dancer," "Mr. Dealer" and "Mr. Player." The "Act 7" of the video, at around the 2:35 mark, showcases Jimmy appearing as "Mr.Beast."

Ad

MrBeast appears to be flirting with Carey in the video. However, the latter states that she "doesn't know him" before the YouTuber transforms into a pile of money and gets blown away, just as the video concludes.

MrBeast recently revealed some interesting statistics of his upcoming video, stating that it took over a year for the video to be brought to fruition, from building the set itself to concluding the editing of the footage, which was also thousands of hours long.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications