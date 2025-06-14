MrBeast wants fans to like his upcoming video that took 171 days of filming with a budget of over $4m

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently revealed some interesting statistics of his upcoming video, requesting fans to pour in engagement in the form of likes. The Beast Games creator explained that he had dedicated over a year to producing his upcoming content, from constructing the set for the filming process to editing the footage.

As per MrBeast, the filming took 171 days, with over 11,000 hours of footage recorded. The YouTube star also revealed that he had supposedly spent over $4 million to produce the video.

MrBeast, known for creating extravagant challenges and game show-esque videos featuring massive prizes for participants, posted on X to hype his upcoming video. He wrote:

"Some stats for my next YouTube video - 400+ days from set build to final edit - 171 days of filming - 11,000 hours of footage - $4,000,000+ spent If you guys don’t like my next YouTube video I’ll cry"

MrBeast reveals the date for the release of his upcoming $4 million budget video

YouTube's most subscribed creator Jimmy "MrBeast" is known online for his signature style of videos, which generally involve a high production value, often using fleshed-out filming sets and specially constructed areas for the particular challenges featured in his videos.

Further, he often invites a large participant pool in his videos, giving away prizes as large as $1 million to those who can successfully tackle the tasks thrown at them by MrBeast and his team.

Now, with MrBeast releasing some statistics related to the production of his upcoming video, fans are hyped about its release. One X user, @ArchieM56343552, replied to MrBeast's post, enquiring when the video would be posted on the latter's YouTube channel.

MrBeast revealed that the video would be posted on YouTube on June 21, 2025, the upcoming Saturday. Replying to the X user's question, the Kansas-based YouTuber wrote:

"Next Saturday!"

Apart from his regular content, MrBeast often creates videos depicting his charitable ventures across the world. Recently, he addressed allegations on TikTok that the water wells he built in Africa were left unmaintained after construction. MrBeast claimed that the information presented against him was untrue and that the TikTok profile had been "cosplaying" as a news-based account.

