Who was Jeannie Seely married to? Family life explored in wake of country singer's death at 85

Jeannie Seely, 85, recently passed away on August 1, 2025. The Country Music star died around eight months after the demise of her husband Gene Ward. Notably, the duo did not share any children.As per Music Row, Ward served as Seely’s attorney for a long time and provided his services in other positions, like Assistant General Counsel to the Tennessee Public Service Commission. Before Ward, Seely's first husband was Hank Cochran.A representative for the singer and songwriter told People magazine that she had an intestinal infection, which led to her death. Furthermore, Jeannie Seely was present at the Hermitage, Tennessee-based Summit Medical Center at the time of her demise.Variety reported that Jeannie Seely was dealing with many other health problems, and despite that, she did not stop performing. On May 7, 2025, the artist addressed the same while speaking to People magazine. She said that she was receiving messages about her absence from the Grand Ole Opry and a segment called Sunday’s with Seely on Willie’s Roadhouse, a channel of Sirius XM.“I assure you that I miss you just as much! Hopefully I can count on that support as I struggle through his recovery process from multiple back surgeries in March, as well as two emergency abdominal surgeries in April, followed by eleven days in the intensive care unit and a bout with pneumonia,” Seely said.Jeannie Seely believed that she would soon return to her work, such as making appearances at the Grand Ole Opry. She said in the statement that recovery was not so easy, and she was “working her way back.”Seely had the opportunity to work with record labels like Columbia throughout her career. In 1966, she released her debut album, The Seely Style. This was followed by other projects, such as I’ll Love You More, Please Be My New Love, Number One Christmas, Written in Song, and An American Classic. Jeannie Seely and Gene Ward: First marriage, family life, and other details explainedAccording to The New York Times, Jeannie Seely was from Titusville, Pennsylvania and her parents were also associated with music. Her father, Leo, played banjo, alongside being employed at a steel mill. On the other hand, her mother Irene used to sing on the weekends when she was baking bread in the kitchen.Initially, Jeannie Seely worked at the Titusville Trust Company for some time, following which she came to Beverly Hills and joined a bank. She started her journey as a songwriter after coming to the record label Imperial, where she worked as a secretary. Seely later exchanged vows with Hank Cochran in 1969.Hank was also active in the music industry, where he dropped solo albums like Going on Training, Make the World Go Away, and With a Little Help from My Friends. According to Country Thang Daily, the pair divorced in 1981, and they reportedly started residing separately a few years before the split. In 2010, Hank died from pancreatic cancer.Jeannie Seely then met Gene Ward through the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce, and they formed a close friendship after meeting each other on a few occasions, as per Country Thang Daily. The pair tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones in 2010 at the Two Rivers Mansion in Nashville.According to Music Row, Gene Ward enrolled at Lincoln Memorial University, where he obtained a B.S. in Business Administration, following his graduation from White Pine High School. Back in 1980, he was a staff attorney for Nashville Electric Service and served as a Vice President and General Counsel at NES for a long time.Ward was also involved with philanthropic activities, serving on communities like the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP). He passed away in December 2024 after being diagnosed with cancer. Seely expressed her grief during an interview with People magazine at the time:“I knew he was a good man when I married him, but as I experienced life with him, I learned he was a really great man. My love and respect for him grew daily, and it continues as I learn how much he touched the lives of so many people, some who only knew him by the example he set.”Apart from her in country music, Jeannie Seely was featured in some films like Honeysuckle Rose and Changing Hearts. In addition, she wrote a book titled Pieces of a Puzzled Mind.