What went down at Luke Bryan’s North Dakota State Fair concert? 

Luke Bryan performed at the North Dakota State Fair on Saturday night, July 26, 2025. But while the American Idol judge was performing his song Country Girl near the end of the concert, a fan got a little too rowdy, ending with Bryan getting hit by what appears to be a ball in the face.Videos of the incident have been circulating on X and Twitter, showing a ball flying in the air and hitting the country music star in the face. As seen in the clip shared by TV Insider, Luke Bryan took a brief pause after getting hit, but quickly resumed the performance and finished the show.According to KFYR News, sheriff's deputies arrived at the area where the object was thrown shortly after Bryan was struck. However, the outlet stated that it was unclear what exactly happened, whether the deputies investigated whether the incident was intentional, or whether anyone was removed from the venue.Later that night, Captain Jason Kraft of the Ward County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they hadn't yet identified the individual who threw the object at Luke Bryan's face. It doesn't appear that the country music star has made an official complaint after the incident, as Kraft said that there is currently no criminal investigation into the incident.Luke Bryan recently cancelled shows because of the lingering effects of COVIDCountry music star Luke Bryan recently admitted that he was forced to step away from touring and cancel some shows because of the lingering effects of COVID. As most of his fans remember, on June 19, 2025, the singer made headlines for standing in front of a crowd during a show in Arkansas, saying sorry to everyone in attendance for his lack of voice.He ended up refunding everyone who was at the show, per Newsbreak, and paused his tour for a couple of weeks. Bryan ended up cancelling his performance from three different festivals: Country Stampede, NEBRASKAland, and Country Jam Colorado. Eric Church stepped up to fill his spot.However, Luke Bryan is finally back on the road after almost a month of recuperating to be well enough to perform onstage. During his recent concert in Greenville, South Carolina, on July 17, he addressed the show cancellations in front of the crowd.&quot;Three weeks ago, I got COVID. You can boo that sh*t all you want, but I got it. I had to cancel some shows, and now I'm back,&quot; he said.The country music star admitted that while he's well enough, he's not com healed because COVID is &quot;still kicking [his] a**.&quot; However, he said that it's not going to stop him from going back on tour and continuing to perform.&quot;I am not 100 percent because it’s still kicking my a**. And you know what, I don’t give a sh*t. When I can sing, I’m gonna sing. When I can’t, y’all are gonna sing, alright?,&quot; he stated.He also shared a disclaimer with the crowd, adding that they will see him &quot;hack&quot; during his performances, but there's nothing he can do but power through it. The singer is at the tail end of his prescribed medicine for the sickness, and he &quot;can't take any more medicine.&quot;Luke Bryan's next stop after the North Dakota State Fair is a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre at St. Louis on July 31, 2025.