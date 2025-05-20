Why was Kanye West's concert in South Korea cancelled? Ticketing platform apologizes while announcing refunds

Kanye West was scheduled for a concert at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium on May 31, 2025. However, the infamous rapper won't be performing in South Korea after all, as Interpark Global, the Korean ticketing platform disbursing the tickets, said that the event won't be happening.

Kanye's upcoming South Korean concert was reportedly cancelled because of the "recent controversies" surrounding the rapper, as announced on Monday, May 19, 2025. Interpark Global shared a message of cancellation on their website, which reads:

"We regret to inform you that the 'YE LIVE IN KOREA' concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, has been cancelled due to recent controversies involving the artist Kanye West (YE)."

Interpark Global said that all purchased tickets will be automatically cancelled, and anyone who bought the ticket will get a refund thereafter.

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang confirmed the the same on Monday. The company's streaming service, Coupang Play, was organizing Kanye West's one-day Incheon concert. However, besides cancelling the show, company also reportedly suspended the sale of the rapper's Yeezy merchandise, according to Reuters.

Neither Interpark Global nor Coupang elaborated on the controversies mentioned in the cancellation announcement, but Kanye West has been making headlines because of his racist remarks, among others, as of late. His controversial Heil Hitler song was taken down by streaming platforms shortly after its release early in May.

Kanye West was recently spotted with wife Bianca Censori in Spain

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted holidaying in Mallorca, Spain, on May 17, 2025, after facing divorce rumors in recent weeks. They were seen together at an outdoor market somewhere in the town of Santanyí. While the couple managed to squash split rumors, their recent outing sparked new headlines.

Bianca Censori was photographed wearing a fishnet bra top without any other covering, paired with tiny black shorts and a pair of large sunglasses, while Kanye wore a more casual outfit: a grey hoodie, jeans, and dark sunglasses. Per the images from Metro UK, the two were strolling down the market and enjoyed some ice cream together.

The couple is no strangers to controversy, but Censori's revealing outfit broke the internet. It reportedly left the locals "horrified," according to the Economic Times. However, despite various reported reactions from locals and comments from people online, the outlet noted that, per Catalan equity law, women are allowed to go topless in most public places.

The law has been there since 2020, despite the criticism it has received. Moreover, per the Economic Times, police risk heavy fines if they enforce a cover-up.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's latest outing comes several days after intense speculations about their marriage status, following the release of the lyrics for Kanye's latest WW3 album. He suggested in one of the songs that his current wife left him. In the track called Bianca, the lyrics read: "May baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed."

In another part of the track, he pleaded with his wife to return, singing: "Bianca, I just want you to come back / I know what I did to make you mad."

Kanye West married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in December 2022, weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

