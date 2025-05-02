"Can't tell if she's wearing clothes or not" — Netizens react to Sneako covering his camera as Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori walks into the room

Shortly after releasing his album Donda 2, Kanye West made an appearance on Sneako and N3on's stream, wherein his comment about the late Virgil Abloh, and copying Drake's flow made headlines.

Ad

However, another controversial moment from Ye's stream with Sneako was his wife Bianca Censori walking into the room, causing the streamer to cover the camera with his hand. On May 2, 2025, X page @FearedBuck posted a video of the incident, which has garnered 14 million views since.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens and fans of the rapper expressed their opinions on the same via X, wherein an internet user commented on Bianca Censori's dressing, given that Ye's wife had previously worn a see-through minidress at the 2025 Grammys:

"I can't tell if she's wearing clothes or not"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She was just at the Grammys naked now nobody can’t see her? 😂" an X user questioned

Additionally, some internet users praised Sneako for covering the camera, while some speculated he did it to save his stream:

"I guess it’s worth giving him some credit for blocking the camera. I guess he’s trying to be respectful to them both by doing that." an internet user stated

Ad

"it's not respect. he doesn't want his account to be taken down" another internet user said

"Bro’s content just got A rated, he tried to save it." an X user commented

Moreover, netizens questioned Kanye and Bianca Censori's relationship status, given that he hinted at his separation from the Australian architect via social media posts and a song in his album Cuck:

Ad

"i thought they already broke up and divorced? 👀" a netizen remarked

"I thought they split up ?" another netizen expressed

Kanye West shares post concerning Bianca Censori following news of their split

Following his separation from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West married Bianca Censori in December 2022. While the couple has made several controversial appearances together, it was during the rollout of his upcoming album Cuck that Ye previewed a track called BIANCA on April 2, 2025.

Ad

The lyrics of the song hinted at his split from Censori as the track mentioned:

“My baby she ran away/ But first she tried to get me committed/ Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it"

The lyrics also stated:

"She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted/ Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep/ I really don’t know where she’s at”

Ad

Additionally, in the song, Kanye West compares his relationship with Bianca to that of currently imprisoned rapper Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

For the unversed, Cassie Ventura sued Diddy in 2023, alleging physical abuse and s*xual assault. However, the lawsuit was settled a day after Ventura filed the motion.

Ye's repost about Bianca (Image via X/ @kanyewest)

After releasing the track about Bianca Censori, Kanye West took to X on May 1, 2025, to re-tweet a post featuring Censori's image with the text:

Ad

"she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master."

Kanye West re-posted the same with a black heart emoji, however, his agreement to the demeaning comment on his wife being a "subservient extension to her master" resulted in a lot of negative comments from netizens.

Ad

In other news, Kanye's newly released Donda 2 features 18 tracks with guest appearances by Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, Future, Travis Scott, and other prominent artists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More