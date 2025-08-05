What is "Beyonce's 'Act III'? Fans think singer dropped the biggest hint about her upcoming project through Levi's ad 

On August 4, 2025, Beyonce's company Parkwood Entertainment uploaded a video on Instagram titled &quot;Chapter 4: The Denim Cowboy.&quot; The clip was a music-video styled ad made in collaboration between the singer and Levi's. This, however, made fans speculate if she was dropping hints about Act III, the singer's upcoming LP.For the unversed, Act III is the third installment of the singer's trilogy, following Renaissance (2022) and Cowboy Carter (2024). According to Billboard reports dated August 4, the campaign video for Levi's might have shown the transition from Beyonce's country music era to the rollout of her next album, which they believed belonged to the rock genre. In the video, the singer could be seen riding a horse into a town and then hustling a bunch of men at a game of pool. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs they lost the game, Beyonce was seen leaving on a motorcycle. The video has amassed more than 97K likes. The comment section under the Instagram post had been flooded with speculations about the upcoming LP.Many users across social media platforms shared their take on the same. A netizen wrote about the speculation on X:&quot;Beyoncé arrived on a horse and left on a motorcycle. The visual storytelling is real. It's being made clear that we are on the road to rock with ACT III.&quot;&quot;THE MOTORCYCLE ??? OH ACT 3 IS COMING WHERE DID SHE GO OMFG,&quot; another fan tweeted.Hours after the video was uploaded on the official Instagram feed by Parkwood Entertainment, a series of photos of the singer in a denim-on-denim outfit also surfaced. She was seen all decked up in rhinestone-studded denim jeans and a denim jacket. Beyonce had diamonds decorated on her teeth that said &quot;Levi's Jeans.&quot; She finished the look with her platinum blonde hair styled in voluminous waves.What did Beyonce say about her musical trilogy?Beyonce previously opened up about the importance of her musical trilogy. In the year 2022, after releasing the first installment, Renaissance, the singer revealed that the three-act project was created during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to E! News, she then shared a message on her official website, which read:&quot;This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.&quot;The singer then revealed that Renaissance was only the first installment of the three-act project that would take three years to make. However, not much was revealed about the musical trilogy at the time. The new Levi's ad sparked speculations and assumptions amongst fans about the trilogy's final installment.The speculations became more significant amongst fans because Beyonce was known to drop such hints and teasers before releasing a new project. For instance, she shared a photo of herself smelling a lemon, a few months before the release of Lemonade in April 2016.Fans further speculated that the next album might be in the rock genre because of some of her recent posts. According to an Elle article dated August 5, 2025, she posted a homage to rock legends Prince and Betty Davis on Instagram. Then in February 2025, she shared a photo with a mullet haircut for the CR Fashion Book. For the unversed, this haircut had been closely associated with rock music in the 1970s and 80s.Kenny Mitchell, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Levi's reacted to the recent collab with BeyonceSpeaking to Fashion Network in an article published on August 4, 2025, Kenny Mitchell, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Levi's, opened up about the collaboration between the brand and the Halo singer. According to Mitchell:&quot;The Denim Cowboy marks the culmination of the ground breaking Levi's® REIIMAGINE campaign, marking the final celebration of a partnership that has explored reinvention and reinterpretation at every turn.&quot;The global chief marketing officer additionally stated:&quot;The campaign represents a new level and scale of collaboration that has put women at the centre of the narrative, and set in motion a new, iconic chapter in Levi's® history that continues to reaffirm the brand's place at the centre of culture.&quot;According to USA Today, Beyonce first made the announcement about this collaboration in September 2024. Her first drop, &quot;Chapter 1: Launderette,&quot; is still available online. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe outlet reported that the newest collection would become available from August 7, 2025, on the official website of Levi's.Despite so many speculations, no confirmation has been given by Beyonce or her team as of now. Fans are now waiting to see if the singer is actually dropping hints for the next album or if it is just a campaign for the denim company.Apart from the ad, no official teaser or spoiler indicates that the singer is set to release her upcoming project.