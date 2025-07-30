“But it never got used”- Tyler, the Creator reveals his A$AP Rocky collab was initially going to be named ‘Don’t Tap the Glass’ 

On July 29, 2025, Tyler, the Creator revealed that the title of his ninth studio album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS, was originally intended for a collaboration with A$AP Rocky. During an interview with Hot 97, Tyler stated that the name was initially set aside as the duo name for himself and Rocky. He explained the concept around the 22:35 mark of the interview, according to Complex.&quot;Don’t Tap the Glass was actually a name that I had for the duo for me and Flacko, but it never got used. I thought it would be sick. Like, ‘Let’s just be called Don’t Tap the Glass.’ Like, that’s hard. Like, you know, when you at the zoo or whatever and like, ‘No, don’t f**k with the [gorillas].’ Like, I thought that would be super cool.”Tyler, the Creator added that although the idea never materialized, he had always “kept that title in the tuck” and eventually used it when the mood of his ninth album matched what he had envisioned years earlier.Tyler, the Creator says they abandoned album plans due to conflicting work stylesAccording to both Complex and HotNewHipHop on July 29, 2025, Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky had previously discussed working on a full-length project together. The two had previously collaborated on tracks like Who Dat Boy and Potato Salad, and toured together in 2015 as part of the Rocky and Tyler Tour. There was longstanding fan speculation around a joint album potentially titled WANG$AP, but no official announcement was ever made.Speaking to Hot 97, Tyler, the Creator explained why the full collaboration didn’t come to pass, saying that the incompatible recording habits between the two artists were the primary reason.“We have a few records, but scheduling was really hard.&quot;Tyler, the Creator said that he prefers to start studio sessions early in the morning, while A$AP Rocky tends to record later into the day.&quot;I'm trying to record at 7 a.m., be out of there by noon or 1, and finish the rest of my day at the office or X, Y, and Z, and be asleep by 9. That n***a is a night owl. So, I'm not going to the studio at 8:00 p.m. I'm not leaving a studio at 5:00 a.m. I wake up 59 minutes after that.&quot;As a result, the project was shelved and the title remained unused until the release of DON’T TAP THE GLASS in 2025.Don’t Tap the Glass Debuts at No.1 on Billboard 200Tyler, the Creator’s ninth studio album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, as reported by HotNewHipHop on July 27, 2025. The album was released on Monday, July 21, 2025, and sold 197,000 album-equivalent units in its first four days of tracking, according to Luminate.This marks Tyler, the Creator’s fourth consecutive studio album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard chart, following IGOR (2019), CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (2021), and CHROMAKOPIA (2024).Of the 197,000 units, 128,000 were album sales, with the majority coming from physical vinyl and CD editions. HotNewHipHop noted that some physical box sets included one bonus track not available on the ten-song version released on digital streaming platforms. The remaining 69,000 album-equivalent units came from streaming, with approximately 93 million on-demand official streams contributing to that figure.The release followed Tyler, the Creator’s previous project, CHROMAKOPIA, which he was still touring at the time of DON’T TAP THE GLASS’ release. Despite this overlap, the new album became a commercial success quickly and maintained the artist’s consistent track record of chart-topping debuts.