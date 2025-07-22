  • home icon
  "Teeth cleaning put that boy on his ass"- Netizens react to A$AP Rocky being spotted in a wheelchair after alleged minor dental surgery

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 05:46 GMT
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image Source: Getty)

A$AP Rocky was seen in a wheelchair on Monday, July 21, in West Hollywood. He had a blanket above his head and needed help from his bodyguards to get into his car.

TMZ first reported these pictures on Monday, stating that the rapper looked "distressed". Rocky had a checkered blanket above him and had his sunglasses on. Two bodyguards had to help him get into his customized Hummer. TMZ later reported that the rapper was recovering from a minor dental surgery and is doing fine now.

Fans online have reacted to these pictures, as one X user wrote:

"routine teeth cleaning put that boy on his ass"
"you would’ve thought that n***a got knee surgery or something. Why he need a wheelchair if he got dental surgery? You can walk bro," another wrote.
"gon delay the album for another six months cuz of this," another commented.

Some users also pointed out that anesthesia during the surgery could have put the rapper in a wheelchair, as one wrote:

"has n****s never been on anesthesia before? cuz why are they asking why was he in a wheelchair?"
"Really shows you how young the comments are, Mfs obviously haven’t had their wisdom teeth removed," another wrote.
"this all part of the album rollout yall. let him cook," another user speculated.

A$AP Rocky is notably working on his album, Don't Be Dumb, which was initially scheduled to be released in August 2024 but has been delayed.

More about A$AP Rocky's upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb

Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, announced his album Don't Be Dumb in early 2023, but it has been delayed several times and still hasn't been released. It was last expected in August 2024 but is now delayed indefinitely.

He performed a few unnamed songs from the album at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2023, but it's unclear if those tracks will be included. In an interview with GQ in February 2025, Rocky said of Don't Be Dumb:

“I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it, but I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album."

In an interview with Variety in May 2025, he shared that the new album will show a vulnerable side of him, saying:

“It’s odd because as I get older, I’m more conscious about how I view myself. Describing my life sounds very braggadocious, and I want to figure out how to say it to where it feels more humble, relatable, and sincere, as opposed to just sh*tting on the next person or making the next person feel down, or just evoking negative sh*t out of people.”
The rapper then released the song, Pray4DaGang, which is set to be in Don't Be Dumb. It was released as an Apple Exclusive on July 3, 2025, but reportedly failed to crack the daily top 200 charts. It's still unclear when Don't Be Dumb will be released.

