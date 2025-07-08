"Rocky just been on a streak of Ls recently" — Internet reacts to A$AP Rocky's Louis Vuitton collab with Pharrell falling through

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Kurrco claimed to have information from a Louis Vuitton source about a potential collaboration between A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams.

The collaboration was initially in the works at the fashion house but was allegedly canceled due to some unrevealed complications.

The tweet where Kurrco shared the announcement has since gone viral, receiving over 728K views and 1.5K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting that Rocky has had a "streak of Ls" in recent times.

ALMIGHTEE. @realalmightee LINK Rocky just been on a streak of Ls recently

Some netizens pointed out that A$AP Rocky had been facing a string of bad news this year.

"Bro did Rocky forget to make his Illuminati payment or something lol nothing but bad news since he dropped that song," a user commented.

"Alright man I’m starting to feel bad, you can’t take fashion away from the ni**a too. Make it stop," another person said.

"So rocky’s rapping career and modeling career are both flopping. he’s gotta hang it up," an X user wrote.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the Praise The Lord rapper was self-sabotaging.

"Rocky self sabotages like no other," a user posted.

"seeing Rihanna’s seed donars life fall apart is fantastic," another person noted.

"I can tell you what the complication is!!! The complication is he’s working with ASAP ROCKY," one person wrote.

"the washed rapper to twitch streamer pipeline is gonna happen," another netizen wondered.

A$AP Rocky removed the music video of Pray4dagang from his YouTube channel over the weekend

The viral tweet about A$AP Rocky's alleged LVHM collaboration being axed comes in the wake of the rapper deleting his music video from YouTube.

Last week, on July 4, Rocky dropped his new track, pray4dagang on all digital streaming platforms. The track, which is set to make an appearance on his long-overdue album, DON'T BE DUMB, was also accompanied by a music video.

Per a HotNewHipHop article, published on July 5, the video first dropped exclusively on Apple Music and was later uploaded on A$AP Rocky's YouTube channel.

The media outlet also reported that it didn't cover the whole song and was roughly 2 minutes long. It featured the Peso rapper seemingly on a battlefield, with his companions charging at one another in slow motion. Other familiar elements in the clip were American flags and ski masks.

However, on Sunday, July 6, the music video was deleted from Rocky's YouTube channel and couldn't be found anywhere else, leaving the rapper's fans confused.

Some fans speculated that the rapper removed the music video after it allegedly flopped, while others discussed that the streaming numbers for the song itself were not impressive. However, A$AP Rocky has yet to make any public statement about the mysterious disappearance of pray4dagang's music video.

A$AP Rocky has been spending most of his time with Rihanna, as the couple prepares to welcome their third child. Last month, on June 28, A$AP Rocky accompanied the Umbrella singer to the world premiere of Smurfs in Brussels. Rihanna, who was dressed in a custom Chanel light blue sheer silk top and skirt, voiced Smurfette in the animated movie.

